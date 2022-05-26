Netballers represent at Bathurst carnival

The Forbes netballers travelled to Bathurst regional carnival on Sunday, with teams competing in the 11 years, 12 years, 14 rep and 17U rep. The girls had an early 5am start to travel for the day of games. The day was again extremely successful, with all players enjoying the day. The 11s were excited about playing in their first away carnival, and a great time was had with lots of improvement reported. Thanks to Alex, who stepped in as coach of the 11s when coaches were sick. Thank you again to all the umpires and helpers, as without the help the association would not be able to provide the opportunity for the girls. The 17s are nearing the end of their preparation for the Senior State Titles to be held in Camden over the June long weekend. It was dads day for the team, where the dads stepped into the traditional helping rolls usually carried out by the mums. Everyone had a great day, and the team is coming together both on and off the court. The girls are a pleasure to coach, and show outstanding sportsmanship and team spirit. Again, different combinations were tested, with players showing through their individual strengths playing netball. This will be used to put together combinations for the State Titles. Thanks to Brianna who stepped into the team, after the team was left short for the day, with injuries, and player commitment. Players player for the day was Lily Boyd, who is flying high in the attached photo. The last carnival for the team is Dubbo next Sunday, with just three weeks to go to State Titles. Thanks to Manager Lynda, who is doing lots of organising of the team. - Coach Robyn The 14s took a step up at Bathurst carnival with the effects of training sessions starting to pay off. All players improved from previous carnivals, and continued to improve throughout the day, recording the best results of the season against teams from Cowra, Blayney and Bathurst. Although we have lost a player to injury, the team has risen to the challenge and played well. I look forward to seeing further improvement at our next carnival at Dubbo this Sunday Players player for the day was Holly Leighton - Coach Lyn The 12 development team really held their own over the weekend at the Bathurst carnival. Gaining a few goals here and there, they didn't go down without a fight. I was especially impressed with their consistency in effort throughout the day. They continuously gave their all up until the very end, well done! Coach-Caitlin The 11s were very excited for their second carnival for the season. These eight young ladies did not give up all day, playing with only one extra in each game. They played some exceptional netball and improved every game. We can't wait to see where these young ladies can go with their netball futures. Thank you to Bathurst netball for a great day. - Coach Alex The next carnival for all the teams will be Dubbo this Sunday. The Forbes Netball Association is still looking for two more umpires to help out on the day. Umpires will have free travel on the bus, and be paid for the day. Fundraising is coming to an end for all teams, with all 17s fundraising to be completed by Sunday, so invoices can be made up for parents. Raffle tickets and chocolates are still available for any players wanting to reduce their costs through fundraising.

