Magpies 18s dominate in rugby league derby

Updated June 12 2022 - 10:21am, first published 8:51am
Forbes Magpies 18s kept the young Spacemen scoreless until the dying minutes of Sunday's junior derby, dealing the hosts a 34-6 defeat at Pioneer Oval.

