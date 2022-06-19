Forbes Advocate

Piper, Nock take out Forbes squash championships

By Drop Shot!
Updated June 20 2022 - 12:20am, first published June 19 2022 - 11:29pm
Darryn Piper has taken out the Men's A Grade title and Shanna Nock the Women's A Grade in the 2022 Forbes squash championships.

