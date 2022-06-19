Piper, Nock take out Forbes squash championships

Darryn Piper has taken out the Men's A Grade title and Shanna Nock the Women's A Grade in the 2022 Forbes squash championships.
Piper claimed honours from Lockie Miller over three sets in the grand final, and Nock won from Michelle Bentick in three sets.
Advertisement
In the second week of Forbes Squash Championships, Wednesday and Thursday nights saw 24 semis matches decided.
Semi-final results were:
Men's A Grade: Sam Hornery v Pete Cowhan 3-1, Oli Dawes v Lockie Miller 1-3; Dan Bayley v Wayne Bilsborough 3-0, Darryn Piper v Brendon Stonham 3-0.
Men's B: Jake Shaw v Mark Webb 3-0, Steve Allegri v Scott Webb 0-3, Sandy Paterson v Jono Cannon 0-3.,
Men's C: Austen Brown v Ben Barnard 3-1; George Falvey v Cameron Webb; Alister Carlisle v Adam Chudleigh 0-3; Jackson Beaudin v Jono Webb 1-3; Max Ridley v Austen Brown 0-3; Adam Chudleigh v Weivan Huang 1-3.
Women's A Grade: Shanna Nock v Chloe Mason 3-0, Beck Connell v Michelle Bentick 2-3.
Women's B Grade: Louise Webb v Mel Cowh 3-0. Womens C; Kimberley Chudleigh v Claire Bayley 3-0, Gabe Miller-McMillan v Lucy Cowhan 3-1.
Friday night saw finalists take the courts. Results were:
Women's C: Kimberley Chudleigh lost to Gabe Miller-McMillan over three sets 13-15, 13-15, 13-15.
Ladies B: Deb Bryant lost to Louise Webb 15-10, 11-15, 12-15, 9-15.
Plate winner was Mel Cowhan.
Women's A Grade: Shanna Nock defeated Michelle Bentick 15-4, 15-12, 15-11.
Plate winner was Beck Connell against Chloe Mason.
Men's C: Austen Brown beat Weivan Huang 15-5, 14-16, 15-11,15-13.
Men's B: Shake Shaw beat Jono Cannon 13-15, 15-8, 16-14, 18-16.
Men's A: Darryn Piper defeated Lockie Miller 15-10, 18-16, 15-8.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.