Forbes Advocate

Maggie named in first Australian women's police rugby league team

Updated June 20 2022 - 5:33am, first published 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ONWARDS AND UPWARDS: Maggie Townsend accepts her NSW playing shirt for the Queensland clash, her performance has earned her selection in the Australian squad. Picture: NSW POLICE RUGBY LEAGUE FACEBOOK

Forbes' Maggie Townsend has been named in the Australian Police Women's Rugby League team.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.