Maggie named in first Australian women's police rugby league team

Forbes' Maggie Townsend has been named in the Australian Police Women's Rugby League team.
Fresh from NSW victory over Queensland in a first-of-its-kind match, the second-rower was then named in the inaugural Australian women's side at number 12.
The NSW women's team defeated Queensland 10-4 in the inaugural police Origin game at Leichhardt Oval on June 10.
NSW led 10-4 at the break in the 60-minute match, scoring two tries to one through Mekilah Acworth and Bianca Wright.
Both teams desperately searched for points in the second half, but fierce defence in both camps kept the second half scoreless, NSWRL reported.
