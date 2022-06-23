Winners, grinners of the 2022 Forbes Eisteddfod

The performers have taken their bows, the trophies have been awarded, and there's been nothing but praise for the "friendly eisteddfod" of 2022.
The Town Hall portion of the annual eisteddfod concluded after a busy seven days of vocal, instrumental and school groups taking the stage.
Adjudicator Dr Rachel Campbell says she had a wonderful week, praising the hard-working local committee as well as the performers and their teachers
"I have had such a lovely time," Dr Campbell said.
"Everyone who works on this eisteddfod puts their heart and soul into it, it feels really joyful."
Forbes eisteddfod gives individuals as well as school groups, bands and choirs all the opportunity to perform and it's been particularly special to see the return to the stage after the disruptions and restrictions of the past two years.
Town Hall hosted school dance groups, percussion performances, choral speech and choirs from the region including Forbes, Parkes, Cowra and Gooloogong, and Dr Campbell said it was wonderful to see.
"I have said to the teachers, the opportunities these schools are offering are so valuable," she said.
Forbes High School placed first in the schools pointscore trophy, with principal Kathleen Maksymczuk accepting the trophy on the final day of the eisteddfod.
Bedgerabong Public School came in second in pointscore and St Laurence's third.
The weekend saw individual performers in piano, instrumental, speech and drama and more.
Bathurst's Harry Morrissey, who won the speech and drama championship for 13 years and over - was even awarded 100 for his incredibly moving open recitation.
That is a rarity, Dr Campbell acknowledged, and for to award the score the performance has to have the "x-factor".
