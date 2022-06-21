NSW Budget: Funding to plan replacement of Iron Bridge, Warroo Bridge

Planning to replace Forbes' Iron Bridge and Warroo Bridge will continue with funds announced in this week's budget.
There is $2.9 million to complete planning and design for the Warroo Bridge replacement over the Lachlan River in the budget announced
Investigations into the replacement of the 1909 structure began in 2019, when it was removed from the list of timber truss bridges to be preserved.
There is $1.9million in the Budget to continue planning for the replacement of the iconic Iron Bridge over the Lachlan River in town.
The Infrastructure NSW listing for this project says there's a $36 million Federal Government commitment to the bridge replacement, which is expected to commence mid-2023 for 2025 completion.
There is another $4.9 million in funding for planning the Newell Highway flood mitigation works between Forbes and West Wyalong allocated in this year's budget.
The $200million promise "to improve flood immunity" came in 2019, after 2016 flooding closed the national corridor for six weeks.
In other significant projects with impact for Forbes, $219 million will go towards completing the delivery of the 4800 hectare Parkes Special Activation Precinct.
And a further $88.6 million will continue construction of the Parkes Bypass, as part of the Newell Highway upgrades (state and federally funded).
$68.4 million has been set aside for the planning and construction of overtaking lanes along the full length of the Newell Highway (state and federally funded), including in the Central West.
On the Wyangala Dam project, the Budget commits $9.4 million to early works for the Wyangala and Dungowan Dams over the next 12 months.
The Western NSW Local Health District will receive $6 million to upgrade biomedical equipment across its district.
And $142.9 million will continue planning upgrades to the Great Western Highway between Katoomba and Lithgow (state and federally funded).
