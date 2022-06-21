Forbes Advocate

NSW Budget: Funding to plan replacement of Iron Bridge, Warroo Bridge

Updated June 22 2022 - 12:37am, first published June 21 2022 - 10:32pm
NSW Treasurer Matt Kean hands down the 2022-23 Budget.

Planning to replace Forbes' Iron Bridge and Warroo Bridge will continue with funds announced in this week's budget.

