Omega Ensemble's regional winter tour coming to Forbes

Updated June 22 2022 - 9:39pm, first published 9:00pm
CENTRAL WEST TOUR: David Rowden. Picture: SUPPLIED

Dynamic chamber music group Omega Ensemble is coming to Forbes on their Music in the Regions' winter tour.

