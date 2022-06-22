Omega Ensemble's regional winter tour coming to Forbes

Dynamic chamber music group Omega Ensemble is coming to Forbes on their Music in the Regions' winter tour.
The Winter Regional Tour will see Omega Ensemble perform a high-energy program, from Mozart's cherished Clarinet Quintet to the world premiere of a new contemporary Australian work by Australian composer Carl Vine.
The Ensemble will perform at Forbes Town Hall and will also take part in community engagement events in partnership with regional conservatoriums at Orange and Bathurst.
"We are delighted to bring musicians of this calibre to a variety of interesting regional venues in the Central West," Music in the Regions Executive Director, Janine Collins, said.
"Omega Ensemble are lauded nationwide for their exceptional world-class performances, an incredible cultural experience these regional audiences would usually have to travel to a city for but can now enjoy close to home."
The Ensemble presents an annual National Touring Program to metropolitan and regional cities across Australia and frequently appears in national cultural festivals.
They have also twice toured to China, delivering concerts and masterclasses in Shanghai and Beijing.
"At the heart of our Ensemble are the musical stories we share and the special connections we make with our audiences," Omega Ensemble Artistic Director, David Rowden, said.
"We love performing all around Australia, but we haven't played in Western NSW since 2018. It is such a beautiful region and we are delighted we can return again this year. After the past few years, we have really missed travelling!
Audiences on the Winter Regional Tour will be among the first in the world to hear a new work by legendary Australian composer Carl Vine, which Omega Ensemble commissioned especially for the program.
"It is a wickedly difficult Clarinet Quintet that really puts us through our paces," David said.
"Coming straight off the back of premiere performances in Sydney and Newcastle just two weeks earlier, we're so excited to be hitting the road with this new work as part of the program."
Omega Ensemble principal musicians appearing on the Winter Regional Tour are: David Rowden, clarinet; Peter Clark, violin; Neil Thompson, viola; and Paul Stender, cello.
Omega Ensemble performs in Forbes Town Hall at 7pm on Saturday, July 22. To book tickets, please visit www.musicintheregions.com
Omega Ensemble performs at Cooke Park Pavilion at 2pm and 7pm on Saturday, July 23. To book tickets, please visit www.musicintheregions.com
Omega Ensemble performs in All Saints Anglican Church in Canowindra at 2pm on Sunday July 24. To book tickets, please visit www.musicintheregions.com
