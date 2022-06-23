Forbes Advocate

Hospital auxiliary delivers seating for Eugowra MPS

By Judy Smith, Eugowra
Updated June 23 2022 - 4:22am, first published 4:17am
HOSPITAL AUXILIARY: Members Kerry O'Malley, Shirley Heinzel and Kay Jones with one of the two new park benches purchased for the MPS. Picture: JUDY SMITH

Eugowra's hard-working hospital auxiliary is celebrating the installation of new park benches for residents of the local Multi Purpose Service.

