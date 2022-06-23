Hospital auxiliary delivers seating for Eugowra MPS

Eugowra's hard-working hospital auxiliary is celebrating the installation of new park benches for residents of the local Multi Purpose Service.
There was a good number of members present at the auxiliary's meeting last Friday.
Tracey Wilkinson, State President, sent a Certificate of Appreciation to the Auxiliary in recognition of the tremendous support given to the Health Service during the financial year 2019-2020.
The park benches ordered on the recommendation of HSM Janice Rumph have now arrived.
These benches, which were purchased by the Auxiliary, are made of recycled plastic and are suitable for the aged residents.
The 30-year badges have arrived and will be presented at a time to be advised.
The next meeting will be on Friday July 15 at 2pm at the craft room next to the Craft Shop. This is the AGM and membership fees of $2 will be due.
Members and intending members are welcome.
