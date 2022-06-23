EPPA news: Save the date for Eugowra community information day

Planning is well underway for EPPA to host a community information day.
All community groups in Eugowra are being encouraged to participate in this event. The aim of the day is to allow these groups showcase their individual contribution to the community and to hopefully gain some new members.
All our town's emergency services groups have agreed to attend.
A free barbecue will be in operation, and lucky door prizes up for grabs to those people who register their attendance.
Kids will also be catered for, with activities organised to keep them entertained.
The day is planned for Sunday July 10th at the Eugowra Showground from 10am to 2pm.
A wrap up meeting was held after the recent Murals weekend.
Chairman Ray Agustin stood aside at the meeting and Tim Cheney was appointed as the new Chairman. Thanks must go to Ray for his many years of dedication to this role.
A new community noticeboard has been installed at the RTC. Any groups wishing to use the noticeboard should speak to the RTC staff.
Cabonne Council is in the process of launching The Cabonne Collective website. This will be a free online portal for small, medium, and large-scale businesses across Cabonne.
The Cabonne Collective will serve as a one-stop shop for Cabonne businesses to access information regarding grant opportunities, community consultation meetings, sponsorship opportunities, networking events, and more.
Council will be launching The Cabonne Collective website at a networking function to be held at the Cudal Community Centre on Thursday, 23 June 2022 from 6-8pm.
Cabonne Council has also launched 'Discover Cabonne'. It is a Facebook and Instagram page that is targeted towards engaging content that showcases Cabonne businesses, events, and attractions.
