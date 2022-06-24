Female farmers from Forbes and across the Central West are being invited to participate in a series of events that will help get more women's perspectives on solutions and outcomes in the agriculture industries.
Charles Sturt University student Linda Wirf is completing her PhD 'Beyond adoption: gendered knowledges in agricultural practice chance in Australia', which aims to provide a deeper understanding of the ways that female and male farmers view agriculture.
Ms Wirf has lived most of her life on the land and she said the concept of a female farmer is part of her history and psyche.
"I have experienced many of the phenomena that impact farmers and their land management decisions, both the good times as well as bushfires, drought, floods, isolation, feral animals and invasive weeds," she said.
Previous research has shown that female farmers are often not included in agriculture outreach or extension programs in Australia.
Her research explores the potential for including women's knowledge and perspectives to facilitate practice change that supports agriculture sustainability. This is in a context of changing climate, soil degradation and increasing complexity.
"My interest in this research is shaped by my belief in the need for agriculture to be more sustainable and I believe that women farmers have a key role to play in this transition," Ms Wirf said.
Ms Wirf's understanding of the importance of gender roles, and of including women's and men's perspectives on conservation and resource management, was deepened through working on her master's degree with Anmatyerre women in Central Australia.
Now her PhD research is being done with the assistance of a scholarship from the Cooperative Research Centre for High Performance Soils, known as the Soil CRC.
Ms Wirf's research will assist farmers with creating a space for transformation in agriculture practice by including women's knowledge and perspectives, but she is calling on participants for her study.
A focus group will be held at the Parkes Community Centre on Wednesday, July 27 from 10am to 12pm. The focus group session will bring together a small group of women for guided discussion.
A World Café session will also be held at the Parkes Community Centre on Thursday, July 28 from 10am to 1pm. A shared lunch following the session will provide an opportunity to network and talk further.
The session involves up to 20 female farmers working together in small groups to share ideas about their views and attitudes on agriculture outreach (field days, seminars, etc).
Women farmers are invited to register for one or both sessions. Registrations close at the end of June.
Ms Wirf is based at Charles Sturt with co-supervision from Southern Cross University.
For more information or to be part these events contact Ms Wirf on lwirf@csu.edu.au.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
