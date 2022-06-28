Forbes Pony Club represented in State showjumping

Forbes Pony Club continues to go from strength to strength with four club members to represent the zone in the NSW Pony Club Showjumping Championships to be held in Bingara on July 9 and 10.
Riders who will travel to Bingara are Jake Tomlinson, Tess Worland, Jemma Hodder and Freya Hooper.
Forbes Pony Club President Gary Tomlinson said that the riders have been training extensively to have themselves and their horses in perfect competition condition.
"These kids have been training every day to give themselves the best chance at this elite competition," he said, "and I'm sure that they will once again do the club very proud".
"Our young members are really excelling and it has been great to see them improve every time they ride.
"Our club is very fortunate to have not only a friendly and supportive environment but also to have some great coaching by skilled horsepeople such as Laurie Norris and Rachael Morgan who give so much to our club."
This will be the fourth time this year that Forbes Pony Club has had representatives at State Pony Club competition, with members participating in State Tetrathlon, One Day Eventing and Combined Training so far.
Forbes Pony Club meets regularly for rally days and is always looking for new members.
For information please contact forbesponyclub@gmail.com
