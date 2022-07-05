Jazz and beyond: musical collective bringing tour to Forbes Town Hall

Sydney's celebrated collective Microfiche are taking their unique mix of improvisation and composition on tour through NSW - and they're coming to our very own Forbes Town Hall.
Formed as a student jazz ensemble at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music in 2015, Microfiche is: Max Alduca on bass; Nick Calligeros on trumpet and electronics; Holly Conner on drums, percussion and electronics; Sam Gill on saxophones; Novak Manojlovic on piano and keyboards; and Phillippa Murphy-Haste on clarinet and viola.
Casting a wide stylistic net that draws upon jazz and experimental approaches, and a recent addition of electronics, they've developed an expressive and identifiable sound that skirts easy categorisation.
In 2019 they performed throughout Europe including the renowned Copenhagen Jazz Festival - with one particularly memorable performance 30 metres underground in the huge and eerie hall of Stockholm's R1 decommissioned nuclear reactor.
They've also celebrated the release of their second studio album 'Everything and Other Infinities' on Portuguese label Creative Sources Rec; and a month-long performance residency in 2021 with special guest collaborators including Chris Abrahams, Sia Ahmed, Phil Slater and Bonniesongs at 107, Redfern.
Whilst the forthcoming tour will not include any obsolete reactors it does feature a variety of unique and community oriented venues from churches and high schools to arts spaces and museums.
They will also be conducting a workshop for local music students before their performance in Forbes.
Microfiche are at Forbes Town Hall on Sunday, July 17.
Main concert 7pm to 9pm: workshop 4pm. Tickets Humanitix
