Jazz and beyond: musical collective bringing tour to Forbes Town Hall

July 5 2022 - 10:30am
TOURING: Musical collective Microfiche coming to Forbes Town Hall on July 17. Picture: SUPPLIED

Sydney's celebrated collective Microfiche are taking their unique mix of improvisation and composition on tour through NSW - and they're coming to our very own Forbes Town Hall.

