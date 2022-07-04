Andrews and Williams to share Men's Bowls leadership role

At a meeting of the Forbes Men's Bowling Club last Friday a resignation letter from president Allan Phillips was tabled and consequently accepted. A letter of thanks will go to Allan for his service to the club and bowls.
Elected to fill the vacant position were Scott Andrews and Bruce Williams as co-presidents with Rob Priest voted to fill the position of secretary, Trevor Currey treasurer with committee positions filled by John Kennedy, Scott McKellar, Laurie Crouch and Bill Adams. Grounds co-ordinator Scott Andrews, bowls convenor Laurie Crouch with the co-opt help from John Kennedy, Christian West and Brian Asimus.
Play in pennants was also discussed at the meeting and following representations to Zone 4, Forbes will now field two pennant sides, 2's and 4's.
The club has received positive feedback from the zone with the message of "good on you Forbes for having a go" in two divisions.
Selectors elected were Scott Andrews, Bruce Williams and Lyall Strudwick. First games are on August 6 and 7.
A meeting of Zone 4 delegates will be held here on July 23 with club representatives to be Scott Andrews and Bruce Williams.
It was also reported at the meeting that ladies president Mel Wilson has done an excellent job chasing up a full complement of 42 teams for the mixed pairs on July 9 and 10.
While it is 'all go' within the club for bowls little happened over the weekend on the greens due to inclement weather.
However, one game in Minor Triples was played last Wednesday where John Baass (lead), Paul Baker (second) and skip Laurie Crouch had to pull out all stops to win 20-18 against Phil Moran, Ron Thurlow and Lyall Strudwick over the scheduled 21 ends.
The Crouch trio would have been happy with their start leading 11-1 after only five ends then 13-2 after eight.
They stayed on 13 as Lyall rallied his pair to win the next five ends 12-0 to lead 14-13 after 13.
In a nail biting finish it was 15-all after 15, 17-all after 17, 18-all after 19 with the Crouch team holding their nerve to win the last two ends with singles.
This is the second time the Crouch trio have had to finish strong after earlier winning the last two ends to down John 'Slippery' Ward, Barry Shine and Rob Priest in 21 ends.
It is hoped the weather will be kinder this weekend when the Crouch team play the trio of Bill Looney, Peter Mackay and Scott McKellar, who have been convincing winners in earlier games, in the much anticipated final.
Also hoping for favourable conditions will be players in the Major Fours where the Lindsay Willding combination of John Cutler, Denny Byrnes and Russell Hodge play the Christian West skipped team of Phil Moran, Shane Bolam and Paul Baker in the semi final.
Awaiting the winner is the Robert Bayley skipped team of Cliff Nelson, Sid Morris and Robert Dukes who proved a class above the Greg Gunn four in their semi final.
While it was slightly 'cool' last Wednesday five rinks were filled with bowlers keen for success, none more so then Fred Vogelsang and Barry Shine who combined as if they have been partners for years winning 26-12 against John Browne and Sid Morris in 18 ends. At 'oranges' it was 16-3 prior to John and Sid winning the last four ends 5-2.
Also comfortable winners were Bill O'Connell and Paul Doust with a score of 21-13 over Jim Moloy and John Kennedy in 20 ends. It was close early 6-5 after eight ends, before Bill and John jumped to a 18-7 lead after 13 to ease off over the last seven ends.
Barry White and Kerry Dunstan had a battle with Bill Looney and Peter Mackay before winning 13-10 over 18 ends. They were always in the lead, 7-3 after eight and 12-7 after 14 in a game with singles a popular score.
Max Vincent went home to Eugowra with bragging rights after combining with Scott McKellar to win 18-15 over his wife Cherrie who led for Denny Byrnes in 18 ends.
Max and Scott had to finish strong after being behind 10-1 after five ends then 12-9 after 11. They got their game together to win the last seven ends 11-3.
In-club raffle winners were Geoff Coles and Paul Doust.
Social bowls played every Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning, all invited to play.
For all who like live entertainment Greg Hush entertains on Saturday evening from 6-10pm while those who like to try their luck a raffle for a 32" TV is on offer with tickets at $5 each from the bar. This is to be drawn on July 10.
On offer each week is the Wednesday evening members draw which jackpots by $100 if not won, this week it was $300. Remember, you must be in attendance at 7pm to collect. Not to be missed is Happy Hour every Friday from 4.30pm to 6pm and Sunday12 midday to 1.30pm.
Membership of the 'Bowlie' now open, $10 social member; $35 bowling member and $110 for full member of Bowls NSW.
For full details on all news at the club phone 6852 1499.
