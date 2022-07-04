Forbes Advocate

Andrews and Williams to share Men's Bowls leadership role

By Men's Bowls
July 4 2022 - 9:00pm
ON A ROLL: John Baass sends his bowl down in competition on a sunny Saturday.

Club news

At a meeting of the Forbes Men's Bowling Club last Friday a resignation letter from president Allan Phillips was tabled and consequently accepted. A letter of thanks will go to Allan for his service to the club and bowls.

