Lachlan River update: minor flooding expected at Cottons Weir, not in Forbes

Updated July 4 2022 - 11:54pm, first published 10:43pm
WET WEEKEND: The Lachlan River is expected to reach its peak at Cottons Weir on Tuesday afternoon but stay below minor flood levels at Forbes and Jemalong. Picture: FILE

The Lachlan River is expected to remain below the minor flood level at Forbes and Jemalong as the peak from weekend rain makes its way past.

