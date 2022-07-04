Lachlan River update: minor flooding expected at Cottons Weir, not in Forbes

The Lachlan River is expected to remain below the minor flood level at Forbes and Jemalong as the peak from weekend rain makes its way past.
The Bureau of Meteorology's Tuesday morning flood warning says the river may peak about the minor flood level of 3.5m at Cottons Weir on Tuesday, with minor flooding.
Advertisement
The Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir may reach around 6.70 metres Thursday afternoon, below the minor flood level (7.20 metres). Further rises are possible.
As of Tuesday morning, Wyangala Dam had reached 101.5 per cent.
Lachlan NSW SES advises land owners and farmers adjacent to rivers and creeks should monitor river levels and the weather, and:
The BOM advises:
In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.