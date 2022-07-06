Cabonne Council calls for floodplain committee community representatives

Cabonne Council is calling for expressions of interest for individuals to be appointed to the Cabonne Floodplain Management Advisory Committee.
The committee is seeking up to three representatives who:
The terms of reference were adopted at the council meeting on June 28.
They can be found in the news section of the Cabonne Council website - cabonne.nsw.gov.au - and expressions of interest can be made via the form online by July 26.
Further information can be obtained from Council's Deputy General Manager, Infrastructure on 6390 7100.
Written submissions should be addressed to The General Manager PO Box 17 Molong NSW 2866 or email council@cabonne.nsw.gov.au
