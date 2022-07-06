Forbes Advocate

Cabonne Council calls for floodplain committee community representatives

Updated July 6 2022 - 1:59am, first published 1:50am
The Mandagery Creek was running high on Monday after a wet weekend.

Cabonne Council is calling for expressions of interest for individuals to be appointed to the Cabonne Floodplain Management Advisory Committee.

