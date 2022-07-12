Supporting a local school is at the centre of a little fundraiser organised by a Forbes business.
Elders Real Estate Forbes is giving families an opportunity to win a Kubota Berg pedal car for just a gold coin donation.
Roylances Tractor Replacements in Forbes has kindly donated the pedal car for the occasion.
The funds raised will go to Forbes Public School for some much needed equipment.
"We will be selling tickets for the next few months, with the winning ticket drawn in December," Elders employee Emma Henderson said.
Tickets can be found at Elders Real Estate Forbes, Roylances Tractor Replacements and at Forbes Public School.
Elders branch manager Ian Simpson wanted to show his support to the community and decided to host the campaign.
He's been running similar fundraisers for a few years now.
Ian also manages the Parkes Elders branch who are doing their own fundraiser but for Parkes East Public School.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
