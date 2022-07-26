Full-strength Platypi women power to biggest win yet, secure semi-finals slot

Look out.
Our Forbes rugby women had their full team on field Saturday - and they powered to a 49-nil win over their Orange Emus counterparts in their Westfund Ferguson Cup contest.
"It's the biggest win that we've had since women's union started in Forbes," vice captain Amy Townsend said.
"We literally finally had our full squad there - the first time all year - that was the difference.
"It was so good, and especially being such a big day."
Forbes' women's and first grade sides wore special shirts Saturday and they were auctioned that evening for three special causes.
"We were lucky to have Nedd Brockmann present our guernseys, it was an amazing day all round," Townsend said.
The win cements Forbes women's finals berth but the squad would love to back up with a win against a competitive Orange City women's team this weekend, and Townsend is now absolutely looking forward to pitting their skills against benchmark Bathurst and Dubbo teams in the final rounds.
"They are the pinnacle of our competition: they're very good at what they do and they're very strong across the park," Townsend said.
"I think we proved on the weekend we can be as well."
Boosting the side is a host of league tag recruits - who continue to play both codes - who bring that speed to the Platypi game.
They include Courtney Hodge, Ellyse Girot-Serplet, Georgie Coote, Georgia Cole and Kirby Maslin - with Hodge and Coote scoring two tries apiece for Forbes on Saturday.
"I think a lot of girls have been quite hesitant about playing rugby because it is a contact sport but they come to one training session and they just love it," Townsend said.
"I think we've only got six of our team that's played for the last couple of years so there's so many new girls, so we're building and building and everything's finally starting to come together at the right end of the season."
Welcoming on board Krystal Fyfe, who's played for Brumbies in Super W, is a major coup for the Platypi.
"It's really made a difference to our forward pack," Townsend said.
"Her scrumming always gets us on the front foot, the way that she runs a ball, she knows exactly where to be ... and her chat on the field too, she's always talking to the younger girls and directing them, it's awesome."
Our women's team is coached by Mahe Fangupo, and they're enjoying an amazing learning environment, Townsend adds.
"Mahe is great to play under. We're learning off the best," Townsend said.
"Krystal's wealth of knowledge off the field - let alone the way that she plays on the field - is just so handy to have."
Forbes 49 Orange Emus 0
