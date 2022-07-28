Forbes Advocate

Forbes motorbike rider Sam Drane named America's Youth Rider of the Year 2022

Updated July 28 2022 - 2:43am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNER: Sam Drane brought home three Number One plates and the title of Youth Rider of the Year from the AMA Flat Track Grand Nationals in the US. Picture: SUPPLIED

Forbes' Sam Drane has been named America's Youth Rider of the Year after dominating his class at the AMA Flat Track Grand Championships in Du Quoin, United States.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.