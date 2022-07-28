Forbes Advocate

Drane makes stellar American Flat Track debut

Updated July 28 2022 - 2:44am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STEPPING UP: Tom Drane accepts his Dash for Cash winner's cheque at the American Flat Track. Picture: SUPPLIED

Tom Drane is pretty comfortable being at the front of the pack on the motorcycle track, but he's taken his racing career to a new level with a remarkable runner up on debut in the American Flat Track Lima Half Mile.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.