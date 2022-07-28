Council looks for 'walk of honour' location, resolves not to obscure residents' lake views

Council has taken a step towards guaranteeing residents along Lake Forbes their water views and will seek an alternate location for a planned walk of honour
Forbes Shire councillors at their July meeting heard residents' concerns that this would see native trees and shrubs planting between Bandon Street residents and the waterfront - completely obscuring their view.
"At present, the view of the lake from my house is under the trees already growing around the lake," a letter to the council explained.
"The foliage of the trees completely obliterates any view of the playing fields.
"So if this proposed garden, as reported, was to go ahead there were be no view of the lake left.
"I have to point out that the rates of the houses in Bandon Street and the houses around the lake are some of the highest rated in Forbes, because of their close proximity to and view of our lake.
"It is my opinion that the lake should not be hidden from residences overlooking the lake, because this view was the reason that most of them bought their house."
The walk of honour is planned to bring together the memorial plaques around the lake in a garden. It was also resolved that First Nations opera singer Lorna Beulah should be recognised in the garden.
Deputy Mayor Chris Roylance and Cr Brian Mattiske suggested the area near the water park - opposite the town tennis courts - was a more suitable location.
"It's not obscuring any houses, it's an open area ... quite a large area," Cr Mattiske said.
Councillors separately resolved that staff prepare a policy position to "ensure that any resident that has a lake view is not impacted by any council development and that community consultation be undertaken prior to any proposed development."
