Forbes Advocate

Council looks for 'walk of honour' location, resolves not to obscure residents' lake views

July 28 2022 - 11:00pm
VALUE OF VIEW: Forbes Shire Council has resolved to prepare a policy position to ensure residents' views of Lake Forbes are not impacted by council development. Picture: FILE

Council has taken a step towards guaranteeing residents along Lake Forbes their water views and will seek an alternate location for a planned walk of honour

