The next generation of women's soccer stars will have a front row seat at a top level game when Canberra United and Western Sydney Wanderers meet in a pre-season Liberty A League game right here in Forbes.
Njegosh Popovich, who is bringing his new-look Canberra outfit to the fixture at Forbes' Botanical Gardens Sporting Grounds, says the club is excited about the opportunity.
"We are very much looking forward to heading to Forbes for the pre-season clash in October," Head Coach Njegosh Popovich said.
"The game will be the ideal way for us to take the Liberty A-League to Country New South Wales and highlights the competition to the fans in that region.
"Matches with Western Sydney Wanderers are always tough and this fixture, as part of our pre-season program, will provide us with the ideal preparation for the new campaign."
Forbes District Soccer Association's Doug McKenzie says this flagship football event presents a fantastic opportunity to showcase Forbes, our regional hospitality and friendship.
"Forbes District Soccer Club and Forbes Shire Council supported by Football NSW and other local sponsors are very excited to host a pre-season women's game between National giants, Western Sydney Wanderers and Canberra United," he said.
"Forbes has become a sporting hub for women's football development and sports tourism with a recent gala day involving over eighty teams and 5000 people resulting a massive economic injection to the local economy," Doug said.
"It is anticipated this A-League game will achieve more with national and international players mixing with aspiring young football girls."
Along with the A-League game, there will be a chance to meet the players from 10:30am to 11:30am during a training session.
Following the training session, exhibition games featuring the Lachlan United Under 10s, Under 12s and Under 14s girls squads will start from 12pm and go through to the main game.
Joining the Forbes based players in the matches will be players from Parkes, Grenfell, Cowra and Condobolin.
Tickets for the match are available for purchase online at https://bit.ly/3vxhzwX priced at $10 (adults), $5 (concession 6-18), and $25 (family, two adults and four children).
