Western Sydney Wanderers and Canberra United FC will be playing in Forbes

Updated August 2 2022 - 1:06am, first published August 1 2022 - 3:00am
Three Lachlan United squads will be taking to the pitch before the match between Western Sydney Wanderers and Canberra United. Photo courtesy of Forbes & District Soccer Club's Facebook page.

The next generation of women's soccer stars will have a front row seat at a top level game when Canberra United and Western Sydney Wanderers meet in a pre-season Liberty A League game right here in Forbes.

