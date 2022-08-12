Lachlan River may reach minor flood level at Forbes Saturday evening

Minor flooding is occurring west of Forbes and the Lachlan River may yet reach the minor flood level at the Iron Bridge.
The Bureau of Meteorology has updated the minor flood warning for the Lachlan River at 11.45am Friday, flagging the potential for the river to reach 8.8m at the Forbes Iron Bridge gauge on Saturday evening.
Minor flooding is already occurring at Cottons Weir (4.74m) and Jemalong (7.25m at the Jemalong Weir downstream gauge), and the river is at 8.7m and rising at the Iron Bridge as of Friday morning.
The Lachlan River at Forbes Iron Bridge may reach the minor flood level (8.80 m) during Saturday evening, the Bureau advises.
The Lachlan River at Cottons Weir is likely to peak near 4.80metres, with minor flooding, during Saturday evening.
The Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir Downstream is likely to peak around the minor flood level (7.30 m) during Friday into Saturday morning.
The State Emergency Service and Local Land Services have released advice to residents and farmers to prepare.
Some local roads already have water over them, check the Forbes Shire Council website for updates.
The Bureau advises residents should:
In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.
For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:
