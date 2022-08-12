Forbes Advocate

Lachlan River may reach minor flood level at Forbes Saturday evening

Updated August 12 2022 - 3:52am, first published 3:33am
RIVER STILL RISING: The Bureau of Meteorology is warning the Lachlan River may reach the minor flood level at Forbes on Saturday evening. Picture: FILE

Minor flooding is occurring west of Forbes and the Lachlan River may yet reach the minor flood level at the Iron Bridge.

