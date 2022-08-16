Changeable weather a challenge for golfers

By Short Putt
The forecast of changeable weather made many Forbes golfers question their sanity, but still they took to the course with vigour. The changeable weather resulted in a wide range of scores.
The golf competition on Saturday was an 18-hole 4BBB Stableford Medley, with players vying for the 'Bob and Daine Doolan Memorial Trophy', sponsored by the Francis family. The field of 48 starters had trepidations but were keen to score well, with the early players finding benign conditions that helped their scores. The later starters were caught by mildly adverse weather, denting their intentions.
Overall winners were Jean and Warwick Judge who managed a score of 45 points. Undoubtedly it was Jean's handicap that carried the day, with her score providing the major contribution. Warwick played a steady hand. Overall, their score was fairly even on each half.
Runners-up were Scott Kirkman and Doug Churchill with 44 points. Scott was in form after last weekend, but Doug was fresh as a daisy, making a major contribution on the front-9 and being 'on hand' through the back-9. They did combine well, coming to light on the back-9 with 24 points. Unfortunately a couple of 1-pointers on the front-9 held them back from a certain win.
The NTP's went to - 9th: Ladies - Carolyn Duncan, Men - Jeff Haley; 18th: Ladies - Nil, Men - Doug Churchill. It was a day of scarcity for the 2's with only three being scored. Jeff converted his NTP, but the others went begging. Josh Coulthurst finished his day with a fine '2' on the 18th.
The 3rd Hole Super Pin went to Allan Rees with a shot to 4.4 metres. He was well outside his 'gimme' putt range, but he was well pleased to earn some loot.
The ball sweep was expectantly all in the 40's, going to 40 points: 42 - R Murray/ B Shine, N McMillan/ B Carpenter; 41 - J Dobell/ N Ryan, H Steele-Park, D Earl; 40 - R Webb/ D Rhodes, M Haley/ J Haley.
The visitors included Valerie and Wane Turner from Beerwah, north of Brisbane. The colder temperatures affected their game, being one of the few to score under 36 points, but then they did not really know the course either. But they did enjoy the hospitality.
Doug Churchill needs to get his weather vane serviced. A few weeks ago he avowed to only play when the weather improved. This weekend he ventured out seemingly blissful of the weather forecast. Despite that he played rather well. His conundrum now is whether to play in cool weather and expect to play well, or wait until it warms up and likely play badly.
This format usually leads to some interesting results within a pairing. Reggie Murray is showing tremendous form, dropping quickly from C-grade to B-grade, and is ably encouraged by Barry Shine. These two managed a third placing this weekend with Reggie carrying 'the old fella' along.
Wild scores on individual holes are usually hidden by the partner's score which is generally better. This usually culminates in a '7' being the highest recorded score. However, some players and pairings fell to their knees on the same hole. One example was Les Little managing an '8' for one point on the 7th, while another pair could only record wipes on two holes, such was the dilemma in their combined scoring.
Having a reliable partner is also an advantage. Jonathon Cutler was pleased to have Glen Cooper to lean on, with Jon contributing most of their scores except for three holes where he managed triple and quadruple bogeys. Thankfully Glen had better scores, but only marginally so.
There was no Stableford Medley on Sunday due to the inclement and non-encouraging weather.
Here is the news:
Just a reminder about the Roylances Golf Day, scheduled for Sat Sep 10. There has been a necessary change in the format, with the event now being a 4-Person Ambrose and shotgun start at 10 am. There must be at least one GA handicap player in each group. A nomination sheet is available at the Pro Shop, with selection for tees to be made closer to the day.
On the weekend before that is the 1st Australian Naggers Cup, being held at Condo on Sun 4 Sep. Details on the flyer at the Pro Shop.
It is crystal ball time:
Sat 20 August is an 18-hole Individual Stableford, sponsored by Gunns Traffic Control. Sun 21 August has a Stableford Medley.
Note that the Peak Hill Open is scheduled for Sun 28 Aug, with specific details yet to be received.
Once again a cool damp day was blamed as a reason why only 27 players contested the 'twin towns' veterans golf competition in Forbes last Thursday.
Played over 18 holes the stableford event had two host club members who are in rare form fighting out top honours with Alex MacKinnon winning on a count-back from Allen Rees after both posted 37 points.
Keeping it local Stuart French left his best form on the farm collecting the encouragement award to share the moment with others who enjoyed the tales of 'this is 'my' life' with popular Parkes comic Dale Stait.
Continuing the local dominance Andrew Grierson took A grade nearest the pin on the 18th while no B grade player was able to 'hit' the green on the 9th hole where Mr Grierson went within inches of a hole-in-one. The 'twin towns' shield was also won by Forbes, 182 points to Parkes' 166.
Ball sweep to 28 points, 36 Nim Dziuba (P), Ted Morgan (F), Ken Sanderson (F), Jeff Haley (F), 35 Peter Bristoll (P), Andrew Grierson (F), 32 Joe Davies (P), Mick Bond (P), 31 Robert Lea (P), Frank Hanns (F), Kim Herbert (F), Barry Parker (F), Geoff Drane (F), Dale Stait (P), 30 Lex Hodges (P), Barry Shine (F), 29 Steve Uphill (F), 28 Scott Kirkman (F), Alf Davies (F).
Parkes Invitation Day today (Thursday) where players eligible will contest the NSWVGA District Medal final.
They are - C Clark (WW), J Clyburn (Con), S Howarth (WW), B McCormick (WW), M Roberts (WW), P Thomas (Con), B Parker (Fbs), A Davies (Fbs), A Grierson (Fbs), R Haug (Cow), S Edwards (Fbs), N Dziuba (Pks), S Grace (Gnf), A Rees (Fbs), B Green (Gnf).
The winner of this final will be eligible to contest the state final to be played at the Forbes Golf Club on October 17 and 18.
Play today open to all Lachlan Valley veteran golfers with noms from 9.15am for a start when called to the tee.
As usual Tuesday social golfers did not let a bit of fog and frost stop the from enjoying (?) 12 holes of play last week where Peter Schofield, who has been knocking on the door for a win' was best with a well compiled 28 points.
Runner-up and chief organiser Geoff Drane on 27 points.
If interested in joining the Tuesday social players over 12 holes each week simply be at the Pro Shop from 9am.
By The Roving Reporter
Last Wednesday 10th August a 4 Ball Stableford Aggregate was played which was sponsored by Enid Baker and the Jelbart Family.
This competition is played with a partner where you add the points together of each pair. Combining the best were the Winners Lindy Pollock and Verna Lane with 64 points.
The day was unusually sunny and warm and enjoyed by the 30 players.
The Runners Up who also had 64 points dropped a few shots on the back nine therefore Ev Uphill and Sally Crosby had to settle for winning a ball each along with Enid Baker, Alison Kingston, Marg Woodburn and Jenny Hubbard close behind with 63 points.
NTP 9th Sarah Black and 18th Kate Steele Park.
On Saturday 13th the Danni and Bob Doolin Memorial Trophy 4BBB Stableford Medley was played and the Lady Golfer who was part of the winning team was Jean Judge with 45 points.
Congratulations to the winners last week and thank you to our sponsors.
Condobolin Tournament was held on Sunday 14th which has been renamed Water Golf as some fairways were completely underwater. Despite the conditions 30 players from around the district splashed their way around.
The best of the Forbes players were Shannon Nash who was Runner Up in Division Two Handicap and Robin Lyell who had Nearest the Pin in Division One.
All the players that entered the Shootout Competition you have 4 more Stableford Events this month to try and qualify for the final, the last day is 31st August. There have been changes to the September Program so please check the notice board.
