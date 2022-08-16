Allen claims Tim Lynch Memorial honours

The next S.S.A.A. sporting shooters .22 cabilre and other rimfire rifle (.22 magnum or.17HMR) will be on this Sunday August 21 starting at 10am. The centre- fire shoot will take place at 2pm on Sunday after the rimfire shoot. The next Wednesday shoot will be August 31 starting at 2pm at the Bedgerebong road range, turn right off the Bedgerebong road onto Dr. Young Drive.