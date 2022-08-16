Allen claims Tim Lynch Memorial honours

SSAA members should check the Facebook page for shoot details for dates and times.
Clay target shooters take note the 75 target shoot set down for Saturday October 8 has been cancelled due to low numbers last Saturday, all shoots will now be held on Sunday mornings starting 10am.
Results of the sporting clays shoot on Saturday August 13: Laurie Redfern 23-24-22 total 69; David Mitton 20-19-21 total 60; James Stibbard (Northfolk Island) 16-22-20 total 58; Adrian Hodges 19-17-16 total 52; Anthony Bratton 15-18 total 33; Norm Brook 13-18 total 31.
There were 16 members for the Tim Lynch Memorial Shield from Forbes, Griffith, Caragabal, Bathurst, Eugowra, Parkes, Tullibigeal and Norfolk Island.
First in AA Grade: Greg Allen (Griffith) 21-22-22-21 total 86; First in A Grade; Stephen Cooper (Caragabal) 20-18-25-21 total 84; First in B Grade; Cameron Smith (Bathurst) 20-21-13-18 total 72; first in C Grade James Stibbard Norfolk Island.
A grade scores were: Laurie Redfern 21-19-20-21 total 81; Troy Armstrong (Griffith) 19-1618-18 total 71;
B grade scores: Blake Osbourne (Eugowra) 19-15-19-16 total 69; David Mitton 15-16-15-17 total 63; Mitchell Clarke(Tullibigeal) 12-16-18-16 total 62; David Tanks (Parkes) 17-8-13-15 total 53; Bruce Dent 14-15-11-12 total 52; Norm Brook 15-11-9-16 total 51; Anthony Bratton 14-15-14 total 43; First in C grade; James Stibbard (Norfolk Island) 16-18-15-16 total 65;
C grade scores: David Coleman 11-11-15-16 total 53; Ben Smith 11-12-13-14 total 50; Brendon Blackall (Eugowra) 6-14-14-11 total 45.
The next shoot for the Forbes S.S.A.A. sporting clay's will be their monthly shoot on Sunday September 11 , this will be a 100 target field shoot starting at 10am at the Bedgerebong road range, if wet a five stand shoot will take place on Sunday.
For all information on clay target shooting contact Norm Brook 0458664541; Tony Bratton (02) 68523349; Ben Smith 0427524151; Doug Davis (02) 68523249 or Phil Picker (02) 68516494.
Any person wishing to obtain a long arm firearm licence can contact Wayne Facey on 0414524059, Norm Brook or Tony Bratton on (02) 68523349 to do a firearm safe shooting assessment course.
The next S.S.A.A. sporting shooters .22 cabilre and other rimfire rifle (.22 magnum or.17HMR) will be on this Sunday August 21 starting at 10am. The centre- fire shoot will take place at 2pm on Sunday after the rimfire shoot. The next Wednesday shoot will be August 31 starting at 2pm at the Bedgerebong road range, turn right off the Bedgerebong road onto Dr. Young Drive.
All target shooters are welcome. Any person wishing try rifle or shotgun shooting can attend to take part after filling out a P650 form at the club, Junior shooters must be 12 years or over.
For all information on .22 calibre rimfire shooting contact: Wayne Facey, Norm Brook, Ben Smith 0427524151 or David Coleman 0427401263.
Local Range rules apply to all Forbes SSAA ranges.
