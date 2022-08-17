Forbes Advocate
It's semi-final time and Platypi women are ready to take on Emus

August 17 2022 - 10:30pm
WE MEET AGAIN: Georgie Coote and the Forbes Platypi ladies take on Orange Emus this Sunday.

Orange Emus have a pretty good track record when it comes to semi-finals time in the women's Westfund Ferguson Cup, but the Platypi ladies are ready to meet them head on when they make the trip to Endeavour this Sunday.

