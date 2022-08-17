It's semi-final time and Platypi women are ready to take on Emus

Orange Emus have a pretty good track record when it comes to semi-finals time in the women's Westfund Ferguson Cup, but the Platypi ladies are ready to meet them head on when they make the trip to Endeavour this Sunday.
The Blues have taken a few injury hits in the past couple of weeks, notably captain Lua Filimeulie will sit aside after dislocating her shoulder last weekend, but Amy Townsend says they'll present a strong front.
"We've got our starting forward pack and our backline is at full strength," she said.
Emus are also expected to start a full-strength side, so Townsend is certainly not expecting a repeat of the two sides' most recent clash where Forbes triumphed at Grinsted Oval.
"It will be a very, very close game," she predicted.
She's very conscious that Forbes has qualified for the minor semi-finals three years in a row, and it's been Emus that have come out on top.
"We're very aware of that," Townsend said. "We are not taking them lightly."
But that's only stoked the fire for the Platypi, who have finished the season higher up the ladder than ever since they've entered the ladies rugby union competition. They're third behind only Dubbo and Bathurst.
They've also had good numbers at training this winter as women's rugby grows in popularity in Forbes.
"Moving to a 15-a-side competition rather than 10-a-side has suited us and the game we play," Townsend said.
While the captain is out with injury Townsend and her sisters will lace up for the game, along with former Brumbies Super W player Krystal Fyfe.
The Platypi have also been bolstered this year with the recruitment of a number of young league tag players, who have really taken to the code and give the Platypi great speed.
While the side went down 0-55 to the dominant Dubbo Roos women in Dubbo in the final regular round last Saturday, Townsend actually saw promising signs from the team.
"There were patches in the game against Dubbo where they'd score a few tries but then we'd dig in for 10 minutes, where we were really, really good," she said.
While first grade were knocked out of the Central West Rugby Union finals series last weekend, our wolf pack or second grade also make the road trip to Orange this weekend.
They're to meet the Dubbo Roos second grade side.
Play is scheduled for Endeavour Oval, with the Peter McDonald Premiership elimination semi-finals being hosted at the city's Wade Park on the same day.
Townsend would love to have the Platypi faithful make the road trip to support the team.
The full side had not been named at the time of preparing for press.
