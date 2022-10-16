Forbes Advocate

Nedd's Record Run: Brockmann's finish line in sight with $1.3 million raised

Updated October 16 2022 - 10:14pm, first published 9:57pm
"Go Nedd" is the message from the inspired current students of Nedd's primary school at Bedgerabong. Picture by Bedgerabong Public School

Nedd Brockmann is today just 59km from the finish line of an epic run from Australia's West to East Coast.

