Nedd's Record Run: Brockmann's finish line in sight with $1.3 million raised

Nedd Brockmann is today just 59km from the finish line of an epic run from Australia's West to East Coast.
In 46 days, the 23-year-old tradie originally from Forbes has run 3891km, raising $1.3 million and counting for homelessness charity We Are Mobilise. You can contribute here.
He's continued his epic effort through injury, headwinds, rain and sunshine.
Our colleagues at the Wagga Wagga Daily Advertiser caught up with the team when he ran through town last week, read their full story here.
Students at Nedd's primary school, inspired by his journey, donned their running gear and raised $770 towards We Are Mobilise.
"Nedd - we can't tell you how proud we are that you are one of us," the school posted to their social media.
"You've inspired a whole community of kids! Keep doing great things!"
Nedd is expected to arrive at Bondi Beach on Monday afternoon, October 17, with livestream from about 5.15pm on his Instagram.
We will continue following his journey home, go Nedd!
