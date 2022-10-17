Orange councillor Tony Mileto will go head-to-head with Shooters, Fishers and Farmers incumbent Phil Donato in the race for the seat of Orange in March.
Mr Mileto was preselected by the NSW Nationals to contest the seat of Orange at the 2023 NSW General Election in Molong on Saturday.
Mr Mileto was in September nominated as the Orange branch of the National Party's candidate for preselection.
Up until Saturday's vote at the Molong RSL, the other centres across the Orange electorate - Parkes, Forbes and Cabonne - also had an opportunity to nominate a member for preselection, however Mr Mileto won through unopposed and will now run for the seat of Orange with the full support of the Nationals branch in this region.
The NSW election is on March 25.
Mr Mileto has a long history of service to the community of Orange, in a number of roles, and says that connection to what he says is the heartland of the Central West will hold him in good stead throughout the campaign.
"I have a passion for representing all members of the community and believe Orange is missing out on funding opportunities at the moment," he said.
"I've always believed The Nationals are the best party to represent this region.
"I do a lot of community work with mental health and suicide prevention. The community's my passion and so is the region and if given the opportunity I'll continue to fight for those things.
Tony is a local champion who will be a great fighter for the people of Orange- Nationals leader Paul Toole
"I am a person who will deliver and give Orange a strong voice in government," Mr Mileto said.
Deputy Premier and Nationals' leader Paul Toole congratulated Mr Mileto.
"Tony is a local champion who will be a great fighter for the people of Orange. He will make a fantastic local MP and I'm proud to have him on the NSW Nationals team," Mr Toole said.
Mr Mileto was first elected to Orange City Council in 2017, and is currently serving his second term.
He is the chair of the Council's Crime Prevention, Employment and Economic Development, and Traffic committees.
Mr Mileto was a police officer for more than 10 years, and worked from 2006 to 2018 as a senior inspector-investigator with the Fair Work Ombudsman.
He is the former president of the Orange Ratepayers Association, the current President of the Orange and District Football Association, and President of the Ex-Services Soccer Club.
He is also a father of three - Scott, Alyssa, and Blake.
