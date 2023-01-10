Forbes Advocate

La Nina finally waning according to Bureau of Meteorology data

January 11 2023 - 7:00am
Then and now ... the 2022 flooding of Forbes CBD captured by Farmer from Down Under Brad Shepherd and 1952 flooding from Pictorial Forbes. You can see the iconic Forbes arcade in the centre and the Olympic swimming pool higher on the right.

The Bureau of Meteorology has confirmed the strong La Nina weather event, which had a big impact in triggering the record-breaking spring rainfall and floods, is slowly breaking down.

