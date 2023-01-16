Insurance companies say processing claims will take time despite criticism from Eugowra residents who describe the wait as traumatising.
It's been two months since the unprecedented flood event that left the town of 800 people devastated.
Two residents died and all but five buildings in eastern Eugowra were affected as the torrent ripped houses from their foundations.
Insurance Australia Group, who own NRMA Insurance, confirmed they had received a total of 1688 claims across the Central West since November's floods, 215 of which were from Eugowra alone.
NRMA Insurance Executive General Manager Direct Claims Luke Gallagher said they had a range of support measures in place, including accommodation, emergency financial assistance and a mobile claims centre.
But for Eugowra resident Ann South, who is insured with Allianz Australia, the waiting is the hardest part.
"We can't live here because there are no walls left and we can't sort it out until we know whether or not we'll get insurance," she explained.
"We are living in a caravan outside the house. We were lucky my house didn't move. It's not ideal but it's something we just have to go through.
"The biggest problem we have at the moment is we are still waiting on our insurance company to say 'yay or nay' to us. They haven't said anything to us and we've been waiting.
"A lot of people here have been told no, so we're just waiting."
Allianz told the Central Western Daily they had a dedicated recovery team on the ground and that claims were taking time to process.
"Processing commences on all claims when they are received, and some fewer complex claims have already been finalised, for example written-off motor vehicles and contents claims where the policy responds," a statement read.
"For customers that have building damage caused by flooding but have chosen not to include flood cover in their policy, we are obtaining hydrology reports to support our decision making, which can take some time."
Many in Eugowra were unable to afford flood insurance although Ms South believes what she saw was actually a natural disaster, not just a flood.
"It's terrible that companies can do that and not think about what happened to us here," she continued.
"I believe it was a natural disaster. I stood here and watched a tsunami come at me. It was something I'd never seen in my life and never want to see again.
"It's making it three-times worse, it's traumatising everyone. I've got neighbours here who have lived here all their life, are members of NRMA for 62 years, and within two weeks they were told there was no help for them."
Elaine Cheney's insurance policy states in bold capital letters that it excludes flood, rainwater run-off and storm surge. It would have cost her $1650 every month to insure for that.
Judy Smith's says the same. It was going to cost her about $20,000 a year to get cover for any sort of water damage.
It was out of the question for both - and their Eugowra homes had never flooded until a downpour led to what they can only describe as "an inland tsunami" hit their community on November 14, 2022.
Mrs Smith is standing in the shell of her home as she reveals she was offered $500 for spoiled food by her insurer in the wake of the disaster.
She and Ken have been with NRMA for 54 years, and have been paying premiums on $177,000 contents and $534,000 building for decades.
This has been home for 48 years and the biggest previous flood - in 1990 - only came in to their laundry.
Mrs Smith has no hope of legally appealing for more from her insurer, but she had hoped her loyalty would count for something.
On November 14 the water entered their home at chest height. It's been gutted. The walls, the kitchen, the cabinets and cupboards, floor coverings, bathroom fixtures, lounges and curtains all have to be replaced.
"I would expect after 54 years of loyalty that they would show us some support and make some contribution to our rebuilding. We have to have a place to live," she said.
The Smiths have been given a quote that $15,000 worth of gyprock is needed, there'd be labour on top of that: that's the sort of thing she hoped insurance would cover.
But what other choice is there than to get home to the community where you've not only lived but invested your life and energy?
Mrs Smith was born in Eugowra 81 years ago, Ken came here to join Eugowra rugby league club in 1960 and was with the club through its glory years.
They are absolutely committed to their community, with Judy serving with the Eugowra Promotion and Progress Association; Historical Museum and Bushranger Centre; Most Wanted Murals; Hospital Auxiliary; Show Society as well as VIEW Club, Craft on the Creek and the Anglican Church. She's been secretary of many organisations and publicity officer for most.
She's just as passionate about the need for support for businesses: the local retail centre, industry, and all the tradespeople whose vehicles and tools were swept away that day.
Elaine Cheney could only watch in horror as a wall of water - maybe two metres high - carried a windrowed canola crop straight at her home that day.
"Where I live there's never been any flood," she said.
The force of the water that day smashed out the front and rear windows of her home and left her standing in water chest-high water for three or so hours until a group of locals made it in with a fire truck to help her.
"The turbulence inside was amazing," Mrs Cheney said. "The family clock fell over, the beds floated."
Mrs Cheney has managed to keep a few precious items of family furniture, the solid oak survived flooding on their family farm in the 1950s and 1990, but her home too requires significant work.
She and her late husband Stan moved into their house in town in 2001 and have had their NRMA policy since then, they've always been members and had car insurance.
NRMA has again offered $500 for spoiled food, and paid several thousand dollars for emergency accommodation.
In response to questions, Allianz told this masthead all insurance companies had determined the event as a flood.
"The definition of flood for insurance purposes is contained in the Commonwealth Insurance Contracts Act and it is mandatory that insurers use this definition when offering flood cover," Allianz said.
"Allianz has determined that the Eugowra event was a flood as defined under insurance law based on the advice of professional hydrology experts.
"Allianz understands that all insurers have made the same determination in relation to this event.
"Property insurance policies generally cover 'defined' natural events, for example, fire, storm, earthquake and flood (if chosen by the policyholder where it is optional). The concept of a 'natural disaster' is not a defined event under home insurance policies."
Mr Gallagher meanwhile said NRMA would keep working with customers even if they had no flood cover.
"Insurance provides cover for a range of severe weather events and natural disasters such as floods, severe storms, bushfires and cyclones," he said.
"Unfortunately, some customers may have chosen to opt-out of their flood, rainwater and storm surge cover which means they may not be covered for the damage suffered during the floods.
"In the situation where a customer has opted-out of their flood, rainwater runoff or storm surge cover, we will also assess whether they have suffered storm and rainwater damage or ingress through their roof or windows which will be covered.
"We continue to work with customers to discuss the outcome of their claims and how we can provide support based on their individual circumstances.
"For some customers, we are in the process of finalising the scope-of-work assessments which outline the repairs required.
"We prefer to complete repairs and offer a lifetime guarantee, however, customers also have the option to request a cash settlement under their claim, which we will process immediately on their request."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
