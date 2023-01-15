McKellar too strong in bowls championship race

In a topsy turvey game it took five on the last for that score after an even battle for the entire journey. It was 6-5 after eight to then see Toby and Lyall in front 19-12 after 14. Brett and 'Pooch' kept plugging away to even the score at 20-all with that one telling end to play. Credit to all four for an exciting game with players of the future on display.