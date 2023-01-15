McKellar too strong in bowls championship race

Championship games continue at the 'Bowlie' with two clashes in Minor Singles while one was played in Pairs. Add to this all social bowl competition games which were again well supported despite the heat.
President Peter Mackay tried his best to 'dance' shots close to the kitty but to no avail as the inform Scott McKellar proved to strong winning 26-15 (first to 25) over 22 ends.
The lead may have stretched out late but the president made the stock agent work early being 9-8 after eight. That quickly became 16-8 after 12 then 20-13 after 17 with Scott winning the last six ends 6-2.
Super Coach Peter Hocking didn't need any lessons handing Dale Scott a lesson winning 26-10 in 21 ends. 'Hocko' kept the score ticking leading 9-3 after 10, 17-7 after 16 to cruise home with another nine on the run home.
Lyall Strudwick re-introduced grandson Toby Hurford to competition bowls after a lay-off of around four year. However they found 'newer' players in Brett Devenport and 'Pooch' Dukes a little too strong going down 25-20 over the scheduled 21 ends.
In a topsy turvey game it took five on the last for that score after an even battle for the entire journey. It was 6-5 after eight to then see Toby and Lyall in front 19-12 after 14. Brett and 'Pooch' kept plugging away to even the score at 20-all with that one telling end to play. Credit to all four for an exciting game with players of the future on display.
Looking for bowls to watch, keep in touch as competition in the Minor Singles and Pairs is nearing the pointy end of the competitions.
Last Wednesday a full green of social bowls kicking off 10am where card draw winners were John Gorton and Alf Davies with a close 23-20 win over Peter Barnes and Kerry Dunstan in 22 ends. Looking good at 15-5 after nine then 20-12 after 17 the winner got a fright before victory.
Rob Priest had a win and loss playing as a swinger for Michael Coles and Paul Doust against Geoff Coles and Lyall Strudwick over 20 ends. In the end Coles junior and PD won 25-11 skipping away in the second half coming from behind after the score was 7-8 after nine.
In two games of triples (both over 14 ends) Fred Vogelsang, Bill O'Connell and John Kennedy won 11-8 against John Browne, Barry White and Denny Byrnes while next door Jim Moloy, Peter Mackay and Scott McKellar finished strong after being behind 12-0 after five to win 21-13 over Bill Looney, Ron Thurlow and Barry Shine.
Closest game for the morning had Noel Jolliffe and Don Craft winning 17-16 over Max Vincent and Tony Bratton in a close one, 8-all after 13 before a six on end 14 proved the difference.
Cheree Vincent and Sid Morris held all the aces winning 17-12 over Rick Stewart and Cliff Nelson in 18 ends. 9-5 at 'oranges'. In the last game 'Slippery' Ward and Laurie Crouch welcomed Canberra visitor Stuart Hayes who accompanied his father-in-law Bob Grant to the mat having little luck going down 22-10 over 20 ends. It wasn't all one way, 10-6 at half time.
They may haver lost on the green but in-club winners were Geoff Coles and Bill Looney who are now heading to Flint St Butchery.
A bit warm last Thursday with only three games, two pairs and one triples vying for the $600 jackpot.
John Burton, Max Vincent and Al Phillips won 19-11 in 14 ends over the ladies trio in Kerry Roach, Tara-Lea Shaw and Cheree Vincent who fought hard late after being behind 13-5 after seven.
Peter Besgrove and Greg Gunn had all the answers towards the end winning 20-16 in 22 ends over Dale Scott and Glenn Kearney. It was 12-all after 13 seven before 'Bessy' and Greg picked up seven on the next four ends then lost 4-1 in the last five ends.
In the last, Allan Hilder and Tony Bratton won 25-21 over Denny Byrnes and Christian West in 22 ends. They led 14-9 after 11. Raspberries to Glenn Kearney and Denny Byrnes while a resting toucher went to Cheree Vincent.
Four games on Sunday morning for the $60 jackpot. John Cutler and Al Phillips won 23-5 in 16 over Ron Thurlow and John Kennedy. They were always in command leading 19-1 after 11.
Peter Greenhalgh and Allan Smith won 22-15, (all games were over 16 end) against Debbie Walters and Bob McGinty where it was close half way, 9-10.
Dale Scott and Viv Russell won 18-15 over Grahame Riley and 'Bert' Bayley where the score was locked 9-all after eight. In the last a 16-all draw resulted between Geoff Coles and Terry Molloy playing Allan Hilder and Cliff Nelson, Even after 11, 11-all.
Raspberry to Debbie Walters, resting toucher Dale Scott, raffle winners Peter Greenhalgh, Terry Molloy and Geoff Coles.
Big news out today is that plans are well under way for the $12,900 Easter Bowls Carnival to be played Friday, Saturday and Sunday April 7, 8 and 9. Competition will be pairs, triples and fours.
While it is early organisers are looking for as help, the more the merrier. If you can offer any help contact co-ordinators Scott 'Scooter' Andrews 0409 511 459 or Rob Priest 0418 687 646 or via email forbesports@bigpond.com or rpriest@bigpond.net.au
Open Gender Pennants start February 19. Forbes has nominated in the 3's and 7's. Laurie Crouch and Rob Priest to pick teams and organise a trial match for Sunday January 22. Zone 4 is still waiting for State Match committee to confirm the draw.
Dining out? Chinese catering is proving popular since resuming in the new year and is served Wednesday to Sunday, 11.30am-3pm and 5pm-9pm.
Having a function, the 'Bowlie' caters for all, big or small in a friendly atmosphere hard to match. For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.
