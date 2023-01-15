Forbes Advocate

McKellar too strong in bowls championship race

Updated January 16 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 10:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Davenport, "Pooch" Dukes, Lyall Strudwick and Toby Hurford. Picture supplied.

Championship games continue at the 'Bowlie' with two clashes in Minor Singles while one was played in Pairs. Add to this all social bowl competition games which were again well supported despite the heat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.