New signage an invitation to "stop and smell the roses" in Forbes

"Stop and smell the roses" will be the message of billboards promoting Forbes on two major highways over the next year.
Forbes Shire Council in December voted to keep its billboards on highways at West Wyalong and Yass, but with some new artwork.
'Stop and Smell the Roses' encourages travellers to take their time while travelling, aligning with the slow tourism trend, our tourism and destination officer's report to the council meeting explained.
"Forbes is a destination to stop and explore," the report says.
Forbes' historic charm is on show in the adopted design.
The photography features Victoria Park, its roses in full blooms, with the iconic and historic Town Hall in the background.
Councillors requested a change from the pictured script, to have all bold rather than running script so it can be seen quickly as travellers pass.
Over the past 12 months the council has also advertised Forbes as a destination on billboards at Bathurst, Young and Tomingley, they have now "opted out" of those locations.
