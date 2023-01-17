Time to get Sportsperson of the Year nominations in

The Forbes Sportsperson of the Year Committee are calling for all local sporting organisations to submit nominations for the annual awards before the end of January.
The SOYA committee was formed more than 30 years ago to celebrate and recognise the achievements of our sporting men and women.
Not only are our local athletes recognised, the committee pride themselves on recognising everyone who makes sport possible - the administrators, officials and coaches.
Every sporting club is urged to nominate in the award categories of: Administrator, Coach/Trainer, Referee/Official, All Rounder, and of course the Junior and Senior Sportsperson.
All nominations are judged by an independent judging panel with winners to be announced at the annual awards presentation ceremony on Saturday March 4 at the Forbes Golf and Sportsman's Hotel commencing at 2:30pm.
Nominations forms are available by contacting organisation secretary, Anita Morrison on 0405 364 512 or email - morrisonaj68@gmail.com
The awards would not be possible without the generous support of our regular sponsors and local businesses including the Central West Credit Union, Forbes Advocate, Forbes Services Memorial Club, Forbes Sport & Recreation Club, Hello World Travel, Vandenberg Hotel, Hazell & Field, Haley's Steel & Hardware, Walker's Ag N Vet Services, Hughes & Co Lawyers & Conveyancing, Nicholson Petroleum, MD Steel, Turner's Furniture One, Cahill's Footwear, Forbes Netball Association, Forbes Shire Council, Gunn's Menswear, Neil Morrison Livestock Transport, V'Air Hairdressers, News On Rankin, Flannery's Pharmacy, Blue Sky Outdoors, Painted Daisies, Forbes Livestock & Agency Co, Bron's Hair Design & V C Reid Ray White.
New sponsors are always welcome and your support will be acknowledged at every opportunity. Contact Mrs Morrison on the details above for any information you need.
