Time to get Sportsperson of the Year nominations in

Updated January 18 2023 - 7:30am, first published 7:00am
Outstanding Forbes-born athlete Jessica Pascoe congratulates our Sportsperson of the Year Haylee Redfern in 2022. File picture

The Forbes Sportsperson of the Year Committee are calling for all local sporting organisations to submit nominations for the annual awards before the end of January.

