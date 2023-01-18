Forbes Advocate

From the mayor's desk: welcome to the new year

By Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller Oam
Updated January 18 2023
Saturday night's Lakeside Luau was the perfect way to embrace the Blue Hawaii theme of the 2023 Parkes Elvis Festival. Picture by Rachael Lenehan Photography courtesy Forbes Shire Council

Welcome to the new year, although it is hard to believe we are already more than halfway through the first month. What a way to bring in the new year than with all the Elvis celebrations in Forbes and Parkes.

