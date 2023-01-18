From the mayor's desk: welcome to the new year

Welcome to the new year, although it is hard to believe we are already more than halfway through the first month. What a way to bring in the new year than with all the Elvis celebrations in Forbes and Parkes.
The Elvis breakfast in Templar Street on Friday morning was so energetic and it was wonderful to see an even bigger crowd than last year, jiving, slipping on their blue suede shoes and enjoying our boutique retail centre.
The Lakeside Luau on Lake Forbes absolutely rocked - perfect weather, perfect location, perfect food and drinks, and of course perfect company and entertainment.
I cannot wait to see what next year's festival brings, make a note in your diary not to miss it.
A special congratulations to our Amazing team for all their hard work, and innovation in celebrating visitors in what could be considered one of the quieter times of the year.
Make sure you look up this week as the Forbes Flatlands Hang Gliding Championships grace our skies once again. We welcome the return of our national, international visitors - competitors, drivers, organisers, support crew to our beautiful town and wish them all the best in their endeavours.
The competition kicked off with a practice run on Wednesday (17 January), and the last day of competition is on Thursday, January 26, Australia Day.
Plans are well in hand for Australia Day, starting off with the traditional Citizen of the Year Gala Dinner on Wednesday evening, followed the next day by a hearty Rotary breakfast, Party in the Park and fireworks - all at the picturesque Lions Park.
Enjoy your week, and God bless.
Phyllis Miller, OAM Forbes Mayor
