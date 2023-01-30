Forbes Advocate

Two months on from flood, Forbes Public School is ready to welcome students to Term 1

January 30 2023
Principal Megan Staples and the team can't wait to welcome children and families back to Forbes Public School on Tuesday, January 31.

The gates at Forbes Public School will open on Tuesday morning, January 31, ready to welcome students for a new year.

Local News

