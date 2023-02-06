Kirkman claims golf's monthly medal, only on countback after top comp

The C-Grade provided the highlights for the day. Frank Donohoe was steady all day, and used his honed putting skills to finish with a nett 65. He played all the par-3's with a combined par score, helped by his very close tee shot on the 18th that almost but not quite finish in the hole. It stopped only 10 cms adrift. A few shots behind was Lachlan Alley who enjoyed the sunny weather. He had a couple of pars on the front-9 and started the back-9 with a par, eventually finishing with a nett 67.