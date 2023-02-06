Kirkman claims golf's monthly medal, only on countback after top comp

By Short Putt
Once again the Forbes community and golfers were treated to a weekend of sunshine and hot temperatures. The hot vibes cascaded into those players who were able to win either a Medal or a Pennants match.
On Saturday the Mens competition was the February Monthly Medal, sponsored by Terry Bros Carpets. The cooler morning encouraged many in the field of 65 to play early, leaving the sun-lovers to enjoy their golf later in the day. This proved a good tactic for two of the three Medal winners.
The A-Grade was won by Scott Kirkman with a 67 nett, but only by count back from Alf Davies. Scott was focused, and strangely quiet, throughout the day as he concentrated on his score. He split the halves with 39 gross on each half and started the back-9 with seven pars. Alf excelled on the front-9 with a par score but a couple of bogeys to start the back-9 cost him dearly.
The B-Grade players were more easily separated. Warwick Judge was well pleased with his start and despite a double-bogey on the 9th managed to finish strongly for a nett 68. Kailab Tyne is determined to improve his golf and reduce his handicap. He too was tidy on the front-9 but a wayward back-9 brought him undone, finishing with a nett 69.
The C-Grade provided the highlights for the day. Frank Donohoe was steady all day, and used his honed putting skills to finish with a nett 65. He played all the par-3's with a combined par score, helped by his very close tee shot on the 18th that almost but not quite finish in the hole. It stopped only 10 cms adrift. A few shots behind was Lachlan Alley who enjoyed the sunny weather. He had a couple of pars on the front-9 and started the back-9 with a par, eventually finishing with a nett 67.
The ball sweep went to 72 nett on count back, going to: 68 - J Cutler, D Rhodes; 69 - G Hooper, F Hanns; 70 - R Smith, W O'Neill, P Barnes, G Pymont, B Hayes; 71 - P Pymont, B Parker, D Earl, F Melisi, M Duff, M Prior, P Tisdell, B Ashton; 72 - D Bayley. These were all different people from last week. There were no visitors.
The NTP's went to: 9th - Alf Davies, 18th - F Donohoe, of whom only Frank managed a '2'. He was an early player and made it near impossible for the remainder of the field. The extra length from the blue tees made it more difficult to score 2's, or maybe it was the bright sunlight on the day. Whatever the reason there were only four 2's scored, with most on the 3rd hole.
The Pro Shop Super-Pin, played on the 3rd hole, and required good distance putting. The distances against the names on the sheet did not threaten the hole at all. The winner was Brendan Hayes with a distance of 3.6 metres who did manage to convert for a '2'. Both Alf Davies and Paul Kay managed 2's on that hole, from distances well outside that of Brendan.
The hot weather enticed many players to seek the shelter of the trees, perhaps following their errant golf balls which also sought out the shade. One group on the 15th seemed to take a particular liking to the shade as they spent a very long time among the trees looking for an errant golf ball. The outcome of that survey is not known.
The overall scores are good results but mask the individual accomplishments. Two eagles were scored on the day. One on the 8th hole by Brad Ashton resulting from a good drive and a bold putt, and one on the 7th by Peter Barnes, who has no complaints about the temporary greens.
Birdies are also keenly sought also. There were 16 birdies overall, with the 6th and 7th yielding the majority of them. A lone birdie on the 15th was scored by C-grader Garry Pymont, who was understandably pleased.
On Sunday the Forbes Club hosted the CWDGA Pennants, welcoming six other clubs to play. This was the first round of the season, and was a chance for the participating clubs to sort out their player combinations.
All the visitors were pleased with the condition of the course, and very accepting of the temporary greens. They marvelled at the work undertaken by the course staff and volunteers. One player was so pleased that he was 6-under the card after six holes, and went on to win his match easily.
There were three Forbes teams participating, all of whom had a successful day. The Div 1 team had a handsome win, defeating Bathurst 5-0. Jacob Bernardi (5/3) and John Betland (4/3) had easy wins with Shane Sallaway and Steve Betland both finishing 1-up. The hardest task was completed by Peter Dawson who won on the 19th.
The Div 3 team managed a 4-1 win over Mudgee. Brett Thomas (4/3) and Peter Barnes (3/2) led the way, with Niel Duncan (5/3) having an easy day. Andy Cogswell (2-up) had a tight match, while Ian Bown was out of sorts and lost 2/1.
In one of the Div 3 groups, they did not acquit themselves well on the 1st tee. One player went OB, one hit the trees on the right, one hit the trees on the left, while the last to play, namely Andy Cogswell, scuffed his shot down the fairway. Not so good golf.
The Div 4 team produced a nail-biting finish with a 3-2 win. Bruce Chandler finished early, losing 4/2. Jake LeBrocque struggled with a 'day-care flu' but gamely fought through his 4/2 loss. Richard Smith was comfortable with his 6/4 win, following the example of Garry Pymont who won 7/5. The match hinged on Chris Moore who played steady golf to win 3/1 and carried the team over the line.
The Div 2 had a bye this week, and play against Parkes at Cowra next weekend. The Div 1, Div 3 and Div 4 teams travel to Bathurst for matches against Wentworth, Dubbo and Dubbo respectively.
Here is the News:
The Summer Sixes comp is into its third last week before the Finals begin. The teams have produced some very low scores, helped along by the good run on the fairways. The last two weeks see the handicaps capped and a bonus week.
The Finals series will see all teams participating, either in the Main Draw or the Plate Draw. The Grand Final is set for Mar 26, with many a team eyeing the main prize.
The Mizuno Equipment Demo Day on Feb 16 at Forbes is booked out, but let Head Pro Adam know if you are interested in case a spot becomes available.
It is crystal ball time:
On Sat 11 Feb the mens comp is an Individual Stableford Medley, sponsored by Troy Howe Electrical. A Stableford Medley can be played on the Sunday afternoon.
The following weekend we have another Individual Stableford on Saturday, this time sponsored by Forbes Bus Lines, and a Stableford Medley on Sunday.
Parkes leftie John Pearce showed his versatility in twin-towns veterans golf after only weeks ago taking the encouragement award to last Thursday being crowned the winner with 42 points for the 18 hole competition played in Parkes.
Runner-up was fellow home town rep Peter Bristol with 40 points while Csaba Belly kept it in the host club taking the encouragement award.
While no Forbes player figured in the awards they showed their talents winning all nearest the pins - 11th Don McKeowen (A), Frank Hanns (B), 15th Barry Parker (A), Ross Williams (B). In the twin-towns shield Parkes (17 players) 235 points, Forbes (13) 220 points.
Ball sweep winners - 40 points Tony Hendry (P), 39 Brian Matthews (P), 38 Garry Pymont, (F), Dale Stait (P), 37 Andrew Norton-Knight (F), Don McKeowen (F), 36 Jeff Haley (F), Ken Sanderson (F), Peter Barnes (F), Lex Hodges (P), Nym Dziuba (P), John Fowler (P), Tom Delminico (P).
Golf on Thursday will be 18 holes in Forbes with noms from 9.30am for a 10am shot gun start. The following week it will be the monthly Lachlan Valley Association competition on the challenging Grenfell layout which is rumoured to be at its best following recent weather conditions.
Organiser of the Tuesday social 12 hole competition Geoff Drane reports that the social round is open to all highlighting how in the past two weeks he has welcomed a 88-year-old to a sub-junior to play.
"Tuesday is open to all, young and old, female and male. Come on over any Tuesday around 9am and we will get you a game," he said.
Last week with 21 starters best was Andrew Norton-Knight with 22 points from junior Lachlan Alley and super-vet Barry Parkes, both with 30 points.
A change of pace - A Department of Water representative stopped at a Canberra farm and talked with an old farmer. He told the farmer, 'I need to inspect your farm for your water allocation.' The old farmer said, 'OK, but don't go in that field over there.'
The water representative said, 'Mister, I have the authority of the Federal Government with me. See this card? THIS CARD MEANS I AM ALLOWED TO GO WHEREVER I WISH on any agricultural land. No questions asked or answered. Have I made myself clear? Do you understand?'
The old farmer nodded politely and went about his farm chores. Later, the old farmer heard loud screams and saw the water rep running for the fence and close behind was the farmer's huge-horned prize bull.
The bull was gaining on the water rep with every step.
The rep was clearly terrified, so the old farmer immediately threw down his tools, ran to the fence and shouted out.......... 'Your card! Your card! Show him your card!'
