Greetings from Sunshine Corner: club to donate $20,000 to Royal Far West

We start with the sad news of the passing of Gay Lady's Granddaughter on February 2.
She had worked for some years in the Royal Far West Op Shop and had also written the Sunshine Club news for some years. She is fondly remembered and will be missed by many.
The shop volunteers' meeting was held on Friday, February 3, in the furniture room at the back of the op shop. There was good attendance.
Clothing will remain at $1 per item for adults and 50c for children. There are a few exclusions: new clothing, school uniforms and evening wear are not in the sale.
We have been receiving some unclean and holed items and we ask that you please not "dump" them at teh shop. We have had to pay for their removal to the tip and that means that money is not going to benefit the children in their needs.
All money raised at the Royal Far West op shop goes to the Royal Far West at Manly. Many of you have had to attend there and many more of your children and grandchildren are attending now so please, help us help them.
The op shop will send a $20,000 cheque to them this month so well done.
There will be no deliveries or pick ups for a few weeks from February 24 as our driver is taking a well deserved break. The meeting ended and morning tea started.
The Royal Far West was established in 1924 and has continuously adapted to meet the changes of health needs of rural and remote communities across Australia.
Children from birth to 12 years with developmental and health issues, attention deficit disorder and speech delays are just a few who are treated by the team of 75 pediatric specialists.
This is done by providing services for country children and families at the centre in Manly and via Telecare.
So if you have any items that are in good condition we will gratefully receive them, however we do not take leftover garage sale items or electrical items.
Thank you to those who help us raise funds for Royal Far West through our op shop in Templar Street. We are next door to the Bake House.
Raffle tickets are available at the counter for $1.
We love to see you so please drop in and have a look around.
It is time to open the birthday book and wish our members a very happy birthday starting with Mrs Soy February 16; Jacko February 20; My Other Boy, Pentin's Tiger, and Chinga's Sister on February 21; Bingo Baby February 22 and Marko's Glen February 24.
Have a really lovely day!
I would like to thank all those who donate items to the Royal Far West Op Shop and those who come in and purchase items and raffle tickets. It all helps us to raise money for the children who need medical attention.
Finally, a big thank you to the volunteers who give their time so freely.
That is it once again, so I will ask that you stay safe and well until next time.
A friendly smile can make everyone's day.
- Lady Cat
