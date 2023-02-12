Twelve years after taking home the trophy, Dubbo trainer Garry Lunn was back again on Saturday to win the $11,000 Total Wear Solutions Australia Bedgerabong Picnic Cup with Honeywine.
His 2011 winner Carry The Dance was ridden by Isabelle Chandler while Honeywine had Narromine based Ricky Blewitt in the saddle.
In front of a crowd near 2,000 at the beautiful Bedgerabong racecourse, Namarari and Queensland visitor Hard Currency were among the early leaders in the 1400 metres Cup with Sons Of Bourke dashing to the front approaching the home turn.
Given a nice run behind the leaders by Ricky Blewitt, Honeywine ($7)in a thrilling finish won by a half head from Sons Of Bourke (Michael Gray, $2.70) with the $2.60 favourite Cheeky Nugget (Leandro Ribeiro) a length and three quarters away in third place.
Ricky Blewitt then kept a cool head in the following race when the Michael Mulholland, Dubbo trained Bon Vavont was very slowly away in the 1400 metres Lachlan Quarry Sands Clss B Handicap.
Coming from a long last, Bon Vavont ($1.90 favourite) arrived in time to defeat Here Comes Chum (Emily Waters, $6) and the Queensland trained Dutton Ranch, Todd Bailey, 3.80).
Recent good performances at Royal Randwick and Moonee Valley were pointers to success for Bold Offa in the 800 metres Daniel Ball Transport Clearview Bracelet Handicap.
Burdened with the 72kg top weight, the lightly raced four year old stallion was ridden by Rebecca McRae for her husband, Yass trainer Allan McRae.
Leading from the outset, Bold Offa ($2.20 fav.) held on under the big weight to win by a half neck from Yorker (Leandro Ribeiro, $2.80) and Everyone (Emily Waters, $8).
Champion picnic jockey Leandro Ribeiro had his supporters feeling happy when he rode the opening three winners, Get Up Alby, Iciafox and Benyatta.
Finishing strongly, the Connie Greig Dubbo trained Get Up Alby ($3.50) reeled in the leaders to win the 1100 metres Dunk Insurance Class 3 Trophy Handicap from Hammoon Sweetheart (Michael Gray, $10) and Angie Emm (Ricky Blewitt, $2.30 fav.).
Connie Greig, the picnic trainers premiership winner last season, completed a double when Benyatta ($2.80 fav.) raced outside the leader and close to home wore down Hireach (Emily Waters, $4.20) with Jesta Diva (Ricky Blewitt, $4) third in the 800 metres Roylance Tractor Replacements Class B Handicap.
Third leg of the Leandro Ribeiro treble was aboard the Rodney Robb, Nyngan trained Iciafox in the 1100 metres Hutcheon & Pearce Maiden Plate.Taking the lead in the early stages, Iciafox ($2.80) won by over six lengths from Supreme Reality (Michael Gray, $3) and Cinders (Kate Petersen, $6).
Coonabarabran (TAB) and Condobolin Picnics on Saturday and Mudgee (CDRA Country Championship Qualifier) on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.