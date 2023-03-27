Forbes Advocate
Ben Lovett from Parkes makes NRL debut for South Sydney Rabbitohs in round four

Ben Lovett (centre) made his NRL debut for the South Sydney Rabbitohs on March 25, his sister Claudia, brother Kurt and parents Fiona and John Lovett couldn't be prouder. Picture supplied
Ben Lovett (centre) made his NRL debut for the South Sydney Rabbitohs on March 25, his sister Claudia, brother Kurt and parents Fiona and John Lovett couldn't be prouder. Picture supplied

As Ben Lovett made his NRL debut on Saturday night, 150 of his biggest fans booked out an entire bay at Accor Stadium so they could be there to witness it.

