As Ben Lovett made his NRL debut on Saturday night, 150 of his biggest fans booked out an entire bay at Accor Stadium so they could be there to witness it.
Dad John Lovett was lost for words to describe the moment and how it felt to see so much support for his son, who left Parkes chasing an NRL dream with the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2019.
"I can't explain it, it's unbelievable," he said.
"There were people from Parkes and people who used to live in Parkes who went, I think they had a bus head down.
"My daughter I think booked out a whole bay with something like 157 seats."
Lovett made his first grade debut with the Rabbitohs in the 62nd minute against Manly in round four, the Parkes Spacemen junior and 2021 Jersey Flegg Player of the Year a late inclusion for Blake Taffe.
And making his debut in a golden-point victory 13-12, he's the third Parkes Marist and Spacemen junior backrower to debut in the NRL in the last five years.
Lovett debuted and starred in the NSW Cup in 2022, finding the line on four occasions in his seven appearances, and initially made his first top-level appearance for the Rabbitohs in a trial in February 2022.
His achievements have not only left his family extremely proud but the entire town and broader football community too.
"There was one man today who stopped his truck and got out, just to congratulate me," John said on Monday morning.
He said it's been very surreal for the family and they're all "still coming down from the cloud".
"Saturday was special because it was Benny's goal and it was the tribute to (legend John) Sattler, and to win in golden point, his first golden point. It's pretty amazing."
As for how Lovett is feeling at the moment, dad says he's always been very reserved.
"Ben doesn't give too much away," he said.
"During the week I think we were more stressed than he was," he laughed.
With a few Spacemen jerseys in the mix and belting out the team song, Lovett's fans were certainly seen and heard on Saturday night.
"What a night for Ben who clearly loves it and shout out to the Parkes faithful for bringing the noise!" South Sydney Rabbitohs wrote on its Facebook page.
"150 members of the Lovett family and friends were at the game, many holding up fabulous Ben Lovett cardboard cut out heads. Bay 106 at Accor Stadium felt the love of the Lovetts last night," Bunnies TV said in an article on its website on Sunday.
The broader football community also took to social media to express their pride in Lovett.
"A massive congratulations to Parkes Marist junior, Parkes Spacemen u18s captain and Parkes Spacemen first-grader Benny Lovett," Parkes Spacemen wrote on their Facebook page.
"If players were picked on being a great bloke and having a fantastic attitude, Benny would be Australia's captain."
And from the NSW Cup Facebook page: "How good's making your NRL debut in a golden point win?! Congrats to the newest NSW Cup graduate, Parkes Spacemen junior Ben Lovett."
Ben is the son of John and Fiona Lovett of Parkes and a former Red Bend Catholic College student.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.