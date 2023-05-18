Forbes Advocate
Forbes staff named finalists for health district awards

May 19 2023 - 6:00am
Lua Fakatlolo was one of the Forbes District Hospital staff named a finalist in this year's awards.
Forbes Health Service staff have been recognised for their dedication and outstanding work, named finalists in the Western NSW 2023 Nursing and Midwifery Awards.

Local News

