Forbes staff named finalists for health district awards

Forbes Health Service staff have been recognised for their dedication and outstanding work, named finalists in the Western NSW 2023 Nursing and Midwifery Awards.
The Forbes Theatre Team, Judith Driscoll, Bailee Harrison and Faonelua Fakatulolo were all shortlisted for the honours announced as part of International Day of the Nurse celebrations.
Our small theatre team - less than five - allow our midwifery unit to remain open by providing a 24/7 on-call roster, remaining on call on their days off, the Western NSW LHD award citation states.
"The respect between the team is utmost. They are valued and appreciated," the health district's awards state.
Judi Driscoll was named a finalist for the Midwife of the Year in recognition of her work to go above and beyond for her patients.
"In difficult situations Judi is compassionate and supportive to postnatal mothers in their most difficult times," the citation reads.
"Judi is passionate about her career in midwifery and the provision of the service to the community of Forbes, so women don't have to travel to access services."
Bailee Harrison is described as an inspiring leader in her nomination for leader of the year honours.
"Bailee empowers and nurtures her team to continue to develop their skills so that they can provide high quality, patient centred care," the award citation says.
"We are so fortunate that Bailee is one of our leaders at Forbes Hospital!"
Faoelua Fakatlolo was named a finalist in the Nurse of the Year category for her safe, professional and compassionate care to all her patients, especially in end of life care.
"Lua demonstrates a kind and compassionate nature, providing excellent care which goes above and beyond," the nomination reads.
"The presence of caring nurses such as Lua in the workplace will ensure that excellence is upheld, both in nursing practice and in humanity."
From Parkes, finalists included Michelle Finnegan (nurse of the year) and Alison Murray (Aboriginal nurse of the year).
Grace Allen, nurse manager in Narromine and well known in Forbes, was also a finalist for leader of the year.
Adrian Fahy, WNSWLHD Executive Director of Quality, Clinical Safety and Nursing, announced the winners, who were presented with their awards at local celebrations across the District, among guests and colleagues:
Nominations for the 2023 Excellence in Nursing and Midwifery Healing Hearts Awards close on Friday, 23 June 2023. For more information visit the NSW Health website.
