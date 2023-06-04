Forbes Advocate
Here to help: meet the friendly new faces of Forbes and Parkes Salvos

June 5 2023 - 7:00am
Wendy Broome and Judy Brown are the friendly new faces of the Forbes / Parkes Salvos and they are here to help however they can.
Judy Brown and Wendy Broome are the friendly new faces of Forbes / Parkes Salvos - and they have huge hearts for our community already.

