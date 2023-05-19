Forbes Advocate
From the mayor's desk: new murals, road safety and raising regional issues

May 19 2023 - 11:39am
Mayor Phyllis Miller.
Mayor Phyllis Miller.

Have you seen the three new murals at the skatepark and adorning the walls of amenities blocks at two of our popular public spaces, Apex Park and Forbes Ski Dam?

