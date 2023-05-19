From the mayor's desk: new murals, road safety and raising regional issues

Have you seen the three new murals at the skatepark and adorning the walls of amenities blocks at two of our popular public spaces, Apex Park and Forbes Ski Dam?
It is amazing to see these murals bring new life and colour to these popular areas, each bringing their own meanings and stories.
Hats off to our artists for a fantastic job.
Keep your eyes peeled for more to come - especially two in the very near future at the Dreaming Centre and Forbes Youth and Community Centre.
This week has seen the national spotlight on Road Safety as we keep striving to reduce the deaths and injuries on our roads.
Forbes Shire Council as always supports such an important campaign to keep those we love safe on our roads.
So many are dealing with the trauma of road safety, and we just want to make sure that all our shire residents, all our staff, all our loved ones get to their destinations every day, safely.
To mark National Road Safety Week our staff are wearing yellow lapel ribbons and our vehicles bear a yellow sticker - free lapel ribbons and stickers are available at the front counter for the general public.
Our beloved Town Hall has also changed colour - to yellow of course.
Our team was also invited to take part in railway level crossing safety sessions held during the week at Town Hall. We encourage you to take the pledge to 'drive so others survive' - at www.roadsafetyweek.com.au
Next week, the NSW Joint Organisations will meet in Canberra with Federal ministers to discuss various issues vital to regional areas.
I will also be attending the Country Mayors Association general meeting at Parliament House in Macquarie Street, another opportunity to meet new government ministers and members of the opposition.
I will bring more news of these meetings once we return, but we are glad to have this opportunity for our voices to be heard on the national level.
Till next week, God bless, enjoy your weekend - and drive safely.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.