Banking, post and connection: you'll find it all at Eugowra RTC

Eugowra's Rural Transaction Centre is the community's Bank, Post Office, and access point for Services Australia - and it's much more as well.
It's friendly local faces, working to connect local people to services and help however they can.
The Eugowra Rural Transaction Centre is community owned and operated by Eugowra Promotion & Progress Association (EPPA) and managed through the RTC Committee.
That team has always been and remains committed to keeping services available in their community, and rallied to the task of clean up and repair after 1.5m of water went through the premises on November 14, 2022.
They sorted the mail, opened the doors and got the first services operational just seven days later.
In the six months since then, they've come a long way, says manager Jen Bray.
Services are more or less back to normal, which means you can visit Eugowra RTC for:
They also have a line of stationery and gifts, predominantly Australia Post stock with some local gift lines including candles and cards.
"You don't have to go out of town," is Jen's message.
Eugowra RTC and Post Office is open 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.
They offer excellent banking hours of 9.30am to 4pm Monday to Thursday, and through to 5pm on Fridays.
They close for lunch from 1-2pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.