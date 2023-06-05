Forbes Advocate
Man dies after truck, car collide on Newell Highway near Tomingley

By Newsroom
Updated June 5 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 1:52pm
File photo.
A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in the state's Central West over the weekend.

