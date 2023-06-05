A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in the state's Central West over the weekend.
About 5.50am on Saturday, June 3 emergency services were called to the Newell Highway near Tomingley, about 31km south of Dubbo, following reports of a crash between a truck and Mazda 323.
NSW Police said they were told the truck and car crashed before the truck rolled, blocking both lanes.
The driver of the car, a man aged 44, was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics but died at the scene.
The male driver of the truck, aged 64, was taken to Dubbo Base Hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers attached to the Orana Mid-Western Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
