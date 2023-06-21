Box culverts and "more robust" pavement part of plans for Newell Highway flood mitigation

Valuable flood data collected during last year's seven-week closure of the Newell Highway will help guide a flood-mitigation program, alongside feedback from upcoming community consultation, aimed at reducing the length of future closures.
The Australian and New South Wales governments have committed to flood mitigation works on the highway, which runs through the floodplain between West Wyalong and Forbes.
Proposed treatments include installing box culverts (small bridges) to allow water to pass freely under the highway, raising the road level and laying a more robust pavement that would remain open to traffic for longer during flood events.
Transport for NSW will hold face-to-face and online consultations in July, the Forbes sessions are on Tuesday, July 18 from 4.30-6.30pm at Club Forbes, or online from 6.30 to 8pm on Thursday, July 20.
Register your attendance or provide input through the online portal at www.haveyoursay.nsw.gov.au/ww2f-flood-mitigation
Catherine King, Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister, said planners have analysed data from the 2022 flooding to prioritise the 11km section of highway at Marsden that floods first and remains under water the longest.
"Local residents and freight operators will not be surprised to learn the flood modelling shows the Newell Highway is particularly susceptible to flooding by the Lake Cowal/Bland Creek catchment at Marsden," Minister King said.
"The studies show that the Marsden area flooded first, had the deepest water across the road and was where the highway stayed closed the longest.
"By making work around Marsden the priority for flood mitigation investment, we can ensure we significantly reduce the length of time the Newell Highway is closed during and after any future flood events."
NSW Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison said understanding the experiences of affected road users was important, as well as the hydrological work.
"Transport for NSW is seeking feedback from community and stakeholders on the proposed flood mitigation as part of the planning process," she said.
"We are launching an online engagement portal and interactive map to allow people to give us feedback on the project. The community can also help support our flood modelling and studies by sharing their flood records or photographs.
"We will be reaching out to landholders in the study area, and holding face-to-face and online consultation sessions where people can drop in to talk to the project team. The feedback, information and insights people share will be used to help inform the project design."
