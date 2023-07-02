Forbes High news: students delighted with saleyards tour, cattle sale experience

Last Monday, students from Forbes High School's support unit had the opportunity of visiting Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange to learn about what happens during a cattle sale.
The tour was led by Ryan Glennan, a former student of FHS support unit and Cassie Walmsley, Manager of CWLE.
During the tour, the students saw were the cows were yarded, then led around to see some of the empty cages and how they are kept tidy.
The students got to watch the weighing stations and witness how the price of a cow was calculated. Student were shocked by how much they can sell for.
Some tried convincing teachers to keep one as a class pet and - when that failed - started working out if they could afford one for themselves.
At the end of the first part of the tour students were taken to watch some of the auctions, including one by Ryan himself.
The class then watched as Ryan was awarded an Ambassador for the saleyards.
The students were shown the trucks that transport cattle. They sat in the driver's seat and the cabin where they sleep at night. They were shown the trailer and the driver explained how they were designed to protect cows as they travel.
Forbes High staff and students would like to thank the saleyards team for a fantastic day. There have been some inspired students who hope to work there in future and a lot of questions about when they can go back for a sheep sale in Term 4.
