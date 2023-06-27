Billie Mattiske celebrates 106 remarkable years

It's hard to comprehend just how much has changed in Isabella Mattiske's lifetime.
This remarkable local lady celebrated her 106th birthday with family and JRV friends.
Her lifetime has spanned the telegram to video calls, the T Model Ford to man on the moon and international air travel.
Billie - as she is better known - told family she had never thought of making such a milestone and thanked them for their birthday wishes.
Isabella Hughes was born on June 24, 1917, during World War I. Her family had moved here from Scotland and Isabella was born here in Lithgow, then enjoyed many of her growing up years in Newcastle with five brothers and sisters.
This remarkable young lady gained her driver's licence at the age of 17 and studied teaching at Armidale before beginning her career teaching Home Economics.
Son Brian says she was always very proud of having taught Margaret Fulton in her classes, probably in a stint in Sydney before moving out to Forbes where she has made her home.
Billie travelled to Forbes by train and - as was the custom - local young men headed to the station to ensure any eligible young ladies received a warm welcome to town.
Edwin (Eddie) Mattiske was among the young hopefuls that met the train the day Billie first set foot on the platform in Forbes.
The young couple enjoyed attending dances and movies together, then married and settled into life on the farm in the Bundaburrah Crossing area.
Billie remained heavily involved in her community, she loved socialising and giving back to others, serving as a group president of the CWA and member of the Red Cross.
She played bowls, tennis and cards and always had pets - animals were a big part of daily life on the farm.
Billie was a great cook - famous for her ginger fluff sponge and Anzac biscuits - and loved to welcome family, friends and neighbours to her home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.