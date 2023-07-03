Police appeal for witnesses after attempted theft of ATM in Forbes

Police are appealing for information as investigations continue into an attempted theft of an ATM from a business in Forbes over the weekend.
About 5.30am on Saturday, July 1, two people forced entry into a business on Lachlan Street, Forbes, attempting to steal an ATM, NSW Police have said in a statement issued to media on Monday.
The pair fled in a white utility when they were unable to remove the ATM.
Officers attached to Central West Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information about those involved, or anyone with dashcam who was driving along Lachlan Street, Forbes, about the time of the incident, is urged to contact Forbes Police on 02 6853 9999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
