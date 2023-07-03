Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Police appeal for witnesses after attempted theft of ATM in Forbes

Updated July 3 2023 - 8:51pm, first published 2:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police appeal for witnesses after attempted theft of ATM in Forbes
Police appeal for witnesses after attempted theft of ATM in Forbes

Police are appealing for information as investigations continue into an attempted theft of an ATM from a business in Forbes over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.