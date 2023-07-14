Forbes Advocate
Vale Roy 'Arnold' Bell: historic boxing tent raised for fitting farewell to a showman

By Renee Powell
Updated July 17 2023 - 8:42am, first published July 14 2023 - 3:05pm
The renowned Roy Bell's boxing tent has been raised once again in Forbes, this time in fitting farewell to a showman.

