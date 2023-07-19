Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

There will be a flood insurance inquiry: Assistant Treasurer in Eugowra with a promise

Updated July 19 2023 - 8:40pm, first published 12:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones and Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee MP with Brian and Lesley Jones in Eugowra. The couple live in a government-supplied pod while waiting for a decision on their home, which was insured.
Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones and Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee MP with Brian and Lesley Jones in Eugowra. The couple live in a government-supplied pod while waiting for a decision on their home, which was insured.

There will be a federal Parliamentary Inquiry into the response of insurers to the 2022 storm and flood events, impacted residents have been promised.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.