Ecologist Landcare guest

Central West Lachlan Landcare are looking forward to welcoming Ecologist Alison Elvin to present at a Resilient Landscape Development workshop on Tuesday in Parkes.
This free workshop will be held at our office at Kelly Reserve. Alison will be sharing information on plant selection for riparian zones and planting options to reduce flammability, with the intention of developing disaster resilience.
These series of events with Sally Bourne Landscaping at Homegrown Parkes and with Gardening Presenter Graham Ross in Forbes have been supported by our wonderful local volunteers from Parkes and Forbes SES and Parkes RFS and we will be welcoming them again on Tuesday to provide the most current information on disaster preparedness.
I have learnt heaps from the presentations at each event and we hope that in an emergency situation, there will be ideas and tips that people have learnt at these workshops that could potentially save a life, or, at least, assist with preparation and recovery if an emergency occurs.
In partnership with the Forbes Riverside Community Garden, we are pleased to be able to provide attendees with free native tubestock! This is the perfect time of year to start planting.
....and, you know there will be fabulous food involved! Wholesome Blend will be providing morning tea and lunch on Tuesday.
Our speaker, Alison Elvin, works with rural communities throughout central and southern NSW.
She is an ecologist, educator, farmer, and a director of Wildscapes Rural Pty Ltd.
For three decades she's been working with landholders to devise practical, cost-effective strategies that integrate their agricultural systems with their natural resources to produce both resilient ecological services and profitable agricultural production.
As extreme weather events and increasing heat become our new normal, Alison is a passionate advocate for appropriate landscape design to help reduce the catastrophe of floods, wildfires and drought for both people and their environment.
Landcare NSW's People Led Prevention project empowers communities across regional NSW in developing disaster resilience and preparedness skills. The Disaster Risk Reduction Fund is jointly funded by the Australian and NSW Governments.
Bookings are essential via stickytickets.
