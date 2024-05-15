Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Ecologist Landcare guest

By Marg Applebee
Updated May 16 2024 - 7:56am, first published May 15 2024 - 12:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central West Lachlan Landcare is looking forward to welcoming Ecologist Alison Elvin to Parkes. Picture supplied
Central West Lachlan Landcare is looking forward to welcoming Ecologist Alison Elvin to Parkes. Picture supplied

Central West Lachlan Landcare are looking forward to welcoming Ecologist Alison Elvin to present at a Resilient Landscape Development workshop on Tuesday in Parkes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.